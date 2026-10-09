Bears OT Theo Benedet Can Earn His Place or Fall on His Face Against Packers

The Chicago Bears have a healthy offensive line for their Week 5 matchup at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers, with Joe Thuney, Darnell Wright, and Jonah Jackson all avoiding the Week 5 injury report.

Well, healthy among the active players.

Left tackles Braxton Jones and Ozzy Trapilo are on the IR. Trapilo has been out all season, while Jones is week-to-week after a right knee injury suffered against the Philadelphia Eagles during a Week 3 Bears win.

Theo Benedet is the next man up, and was last week during Chicago's 23-12 win over the New York Jets as well.

Green Bay is a weight class up from New York in Week 4. While Benedet graded out well versus the Jets against the run (77.4 via PFF), he struggled against the pass rush and finished with a far-below average pass-protection grade (55.2).

That is not the statistical alignment you want against the Packers' defense.

Packers Edge Rushers Loom as Major Threat to Theo Benedet, Bears OL

Sep 24, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive end Lukas Van Ness (90) reacts during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Benedet will be stuck with Packers edge-rushers Lukas Van Ness and Rashan Gary for a good number of snaps on Sunday afternoon.

That could be a very problematic assignment for the undrafted Canadian.

The two have 5.5 sacks this season, while Van Ness had 1.5 sacks and four quarterback hits by himself during a win against the Jets in Week 2.

Green Bay doesn't rank particularly well in Team Pass Rush Win Rate (No. 19), but the Packers are able to convert pressures into sacks. Green Bay has 10 sacks, tied for No. 8 in the NFL.

The Packers are a much better team defending the pass than the run, but the Bears are missing running back Kyle Monangai and could have a far-less-than-100% D'Andre Swift splitting carries with Roschon Johnson.

Tyson Bagent will need a reliable blindside to get the passing game going if the running game isn't producing.

Benedet will almost certainly have his hands full, even if he's able to be that.

Theo Benedet Facing Uncertain Free Agent Future With Bears

Benedet is on the final season as an Exclusive Rights Free Agent after three straight one-year deals in Chicago.

His next step is either a restricted free agency with competitive offers or an uncertain future away from the Bears as an unrestricted free agent.

Games like this could decide his fate.

If Benedet holds his own, the team will feel confident with him on the left side and not rush Jones or Trapilo back. If he is a liability in protection at all, he could see his immediate and future opportunities vanish.

Sunday is the biggest test of Benedet's career. He can either help further Chicago's NFC North divisional crown hopes or set them back behind the Pack and tied for last place in the division, assuming the Detroit Lions dispatch of the Arizona Cardinals as expected.

Earn his place or fall on his face. We'll see what path Benedet takes.