Chicago Bears Report Card in 23-12 Win Over Jets: Perfection Draws Closer

No greater an example existed of how far the Bears have come as a franchise than the simple fact they went without punting Sunday for the first time since 2014.



It isn't so much the fact they didn't punt, but what happened and why when it last happened and what happened and why on Sunday in the Bears' 23-12 domination of the New York Jets.



On Sunday it happened because they had the ball for so long, an NFL season high total of 42:45, the most since the Bears had 44:53 in a 1997 win at Miami. They never gave up the ball to punt while possessing it and moving into scoring range.



Yet, when they didn't punt last time in 2014 under Marc Trestman, they were totally outclassed by the Green Bay Packers 38-14 and they didn't punt because they either turned it over or failed on attempts to go for it on fourth down all game.

The worst thing about that game was the Packers didn't punt either. The Bears were so bad on defense that they never forced a punt.

“You guys know what next week is, enough said” Next Sunday can’t get here quick enough 😤 pic.twitter.com/S4wwttXId8 — Daemar (@daemarrrr) October 4, 2026

They truly have become grown into an offense now with a purpose and it hasn't mattered who played quarterback. Their head coach directs the show and they do what he dictates.



It works also because their defense has played three straight strong games after struggling in a season-opening blowout win.



After 89 plays, their most since 1999, the Bears look like a team capable of repeating for a division title even though the oddsmaker say they're No. 3 in the NFC North.



Breaking 🚨



Many #Bears players are reportedly “pissed, confused, frustrated, and enraged” that Ben Johnson is starting Tyson Bagent over Case Keenum.



Would could see this decision backfire. pic.twitter.com/y43Ouv6Jk9 — Larry Foster (@LarryFosterNFL) October 4, 2026

Even so, Ben Johnson isn't afraid to look for perfection and their inability to score at the goal line on the first drive stood out.



"It's been really three weeks in a row that we've left points out there," Johnson said. "So that'll be a major emphasis for us going forward, as well as the (two) turnovers. We can't have those on offense."



Here are Sundays' grades for a team unafraid of striving for perfection even without its on-field leader available.



Bookmark this tweet. The Bears will lose Sunday to the Jets if Bagent starts. Ben Johnson will get annoyed all week after being questioned about it, and he will then pivot to Keenum starting next Sunday against the Packers and they’ll lose again😂😂😂



Caleb will be back Week 6. https://t.co/ueK6RyvxEn — 🧀 Chris 🧀 (@SeeColes) October 3, 2026

Running game: A+



The 232 yards overall on the ground and 146 by Kyle Monangai are nice totals, though the team total isn't even close to what they gained against the Panthers in the opener. The impressive number associated with their running game is 54 rushing attempts. When a team runs 54 times, they mean business. This is a number from the Walter Payton/Roland Harper era. They pounded the Jets over and over in the second half. Their best drive was the final one when they owned it the game's final 9:16, 12 runs. Their 34 first downs resulted largely from the run game and it was their most since 1991. The only flaw in this performance was D'Andre Swift badly fumbling it away for the second time in a home game. They pulled him from the game and it had nothing to do with an injury, according to Johnson. If Monangai runs any harder he's going to hurt someone.



Not many are running it better than Kyle Monangai today 😤



NYJvsCHI on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/aOzQXt1CM5 — NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026

Passing attack: A



The floaty interception Tyson Bagent threw when he should have led Colston Montgomery gave the Jets three points and it was their only real mistake, although they had a few other scares. Three other interceptions got wiped out by penalty but on two of those there was no way Bagent did not know a flag had been thrown. He was definitely taking a shot on a freebie on an offsides and on another play a hold was out in the open and flagged immediately on the side of a field where Bagent was looking before throwing the interception. Rome Odunze, Colston Montgomery and Luther Burden III all got involved extensively for the first time this season. One 8-yard sack when Bagent is not quite as mobile as Caleb Williams says the pass blocking got its part done, as well.



Bears fans told me this dogshit ass WR who cant create separation, can't get YAC, drops everything and wasnt even good in college was going to "break out" this year lmao



Rome Odunze sucks man pic.twitter.com/wT55TuQ7Bw — Max (@FantasyFBallAZ) October 4, 2026

Run defense: A



A 4.2-yard average isn't spectacular but the Bears bowed up on the running downs when it really counted and as they took control on offense the Jets had to turn away from the run. The Bears allowed a season-low 59 yards rushing. Devin Bush and T.J. Edwards filled the running gaps and the only real damage being done against the rush defense came straight up the middle on first downs.



For the first time since 2018, the #Bears defense has held opponents under 250 total yards in THREE straight games. 🔥



Dennis Allen’s defense is absolutely ROLLING right now. 🐻⬇️#DaBears pic.twitter.com/5kvyDRVJx5 — chris (@beardownchriss) October 5, 2026

Pass defense: A



The only thing they didn't do was take it away but who needed a takeaway when the defense was allowing no first downs on seven third-down attempts, the first time they allowed no third-down conversions since 1991. They managed to prevent any downfield damage by Geno Smith until Tyrique Stevenson committed the one flaw by getting beat deep. Stevenson might have only been playing because Cam Lewis has a hip injury. Dayo Odeyingbo even had his second sack of the season and both Devin Bush and Austin Booker showed up in the sack column, as well. The Bears allowed only 118 passing yards, fewest since ... well ... the last time they played against Smith in 2025 (117).



Tyrique Stevenson gotta have this one lol pic.twitter.com/nOK89PsyfJ — Dave (@davebftv) October 4, 2026

Special teams: B



Zavion Thomas' kick returns need work as he's not heading straight upfield the way he should. The return teams were responsible for two of the four flags walked off against the Bears on the day. It was refreshing when three short field goals were made by the Bears without a near block or block occurring. It helped having Joe Thuney line up on the outside on the line of scrimmage instead of rookie Sam Roush. The Bears' coverage teams allowed three kick returns at a 25.7-yard average and they had one really effective way to limit punt returns by Isaiah Williams. They just didn't punt.



Another penalty by Roush. Just keep him off the field, he can't do anything right! #DaBears — Mark D. Mahler (@MGoose37) October 4, 2026

Coaching: A+

Johnson didn't hide from the possibility of a trap game coming off Monday night and with the Packers up this week. He discussed it with the team to make sure they were aware not to come in flat. Dennis Allen is dialing it up now. Every pressure or coverage he orders is coming up right. He's like a craps shooter on a roll. Johnson's game plan knew exactly how to hit Aaron Glenn's defense on the ground, as it should because they were colleagues on the same team.



Overall: A



The penalty number might have been the second most impressive number. They had a season-low four and were entirely sharp despite having a short work week, playing with their third QB in three weeks, and facing a team that easily could have triggered a letdown. Johnson has them moving fast and in the right direction. The most impressive number: 14:15 of possession time in the fourth quarter. You don't allow many comebacks when the other team doesn't have the ball.



If you get these guys, I am sorry. Been a brutal listen so far Bears-Jets pic.twitter.com/anIQLuNDet — Dave (@davebftv) October 4, 2026