Bears Trade Rumor Details Deadline Focus, Latest on Possible Khalil Mack Deal

The Chicago Bears have already pulled off one blockbuster trade before the Nov. 10 trade deadline and one NFL insider says they might not be done.

The Bears pulled off the trade with the Tennessee Titans for star defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons on Thursday, but they could still use an edge rusher to really fortify their defense.

Well, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that the Bears are indeed still looking around for an edge rusher ahead of the deadline next month.

He also added that he "wouldn't be surprised" if the Bears come away with Khalil Mack in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers.

"Meanwhile, the Bears may not actually be done," Rapoport said on Sunday morning. "I'm told they are still calling around, still looking on the edges of their defense."

"Wouldn't be surprised if a Khalil Mack trade was in (cards) here. A possible reunion for Mack and the Bears," Rapoport added.

The fact that the Bears are looking around for edge rusher help and continue to be linked to Mack by NFL insiders only adds credibility to a possible Mack trade.

We also know, according to FOX's Jay Glazer, that the Bears have put in a call to the Chargers for Mack, so they are clearly interested in a reunion with their former edge rusher.

The Chargers remain a roadblock

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts to a play during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest roadblock for a Mack trade currently appears to be the Chargers themselves, as The Athletic's Jonathan Jones reported on Saturday morning.

"The Chargers have confounded teams by not engaging in trade talks," Jones stated. "The Bolts are 0-6 but are telling teams Khalil Mack isn’t available. It’s hard to envision that remaining the case over the next 10 days."

We tend to believe this is just posturing from the Chargers in a quest to get the best return possible. After all, if teams know the Chargers are hellbent on selling, that will hurt the offers Los Angeles will receive.

It just makes sense for the 0-6 Chargers to sell at least the players who are set to be free agents in 2027, and Mack is included in that group. There's also the possibility that Mack could retire after he considered doing so after the 2024 campaign.

Of course, Mack doesn't have a no-trade clause, but chances are the Chargers would work with him to send him where he wants to go out of respect for the future Hall of Famer.

And, based on how fondly he viewed his time in Chicago and the opportunity the Bears will give him to make a deep playoff run, it's absolutely conceivable Mack could request to be traded to back to his old team.

At this point, it just feels like all the stars are aligning for a Bears-Chargers trade to go down. Our prediction is it ultimately does happen and Mack returns to the Bears.

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