Bears Face a New Division Threat After Vikings Reunite With Kirk Cousins at the Deadline

The Chicago Bears let the NFL trade deadline come and go having made one major trade and letting the rest of the NFC shuffle the deck around them. After the Jeffery Simmons trade with the Tennessee Titans a few weeks ago, Ryan Poles and Co. were silent on November 10.

The Minnesota Vikings certainly weren't within the division, reuniting with Kirk Cousins in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders to give the Vikings a reliable option under center. Neither were the Detroit Lions, who acquired safety Andre Cisco from the New York Jets on trade deadline eve.

How do these NFC North deals, and others from around the conference, change the game for the Bears in their quest for a first Super Bowl appearance in two decades?

Kirk Cousins Trade Boosts Vikings Significantly

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cousins was playing well in Las Vegas before being dealt back to the Twin Cities, owning a 6.7% negative play rate and owning a low 9.8% sack rate on drop-backs. Behind a suspect Raiders offensive line that has drastically overperformed, that is extremely promising.

Being back with Kevin O'Connell should only bolster Cousins' game over the next few months in a familiar professional place. Cousins' best statistical season was in 2022, O'Connell's first year as the Vikings' head coach.

He's a major upgrade over Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz, who, despite leading Minnesota to a 6-2 record, gave the Vikings a lower ceiling.

Cousins was the most significant trade at the deadline and the only blockbuster involving a quarterback on deadline day. Jacoby Brissett was moved out of the NFC when the Baltimore Ravens landed him from the Arizona Cardinals.

AFC Steals the Show at Deadline Over NFC

Chicago is a trade deadline winner simply by virtue of the rest of the conference (besides Minnesota) largely sitting on their hands.

Detroit needed more help than Cisco but chose to run it back for the most part. The Green Bay Packers are clearly hoping injury returns, mainly Micah Parsons', is enough of an answer not to have further emptied the war chest.

Outside of the NFC North, there weren't many major moves in the conference. The AFC, however, stole the show.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were the biggest buyers, giving up five draft picks in deals for Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III, Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis, and New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.

Elsewhere, the Indianapolis Colts continued their sell-offs, and the Titans and Eagles practically completed theirs.

This was a day and trade season where talent flocked to the AFC while largely leaving the NFC. Because of that, the Bears are arguably the biggest winners for their most significant league-shifting Simmons trade.