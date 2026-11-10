Why Bears Didn't Make a Trade on Deadline Day and What NFC North Rivals Did

The 2026 NFL trade deadline has now passed and the Chicago Bears did not end up making a move on Tuesday.

There were no shortage of rumblings that the Bears were at least scoping out available cornerbacks, but an addition never came there or at any position on Tuesday and instead the Bears are staying pat.

But, unlike in years past, Bears fans are hardly going to be upset about this. After all, general manager Ryan Poles can do no wrong at this point after he pulled off the blockbuster trade for Jeffery Simmons, who has already made a massive impact.

Now, let's dive into the details and see what could be behind the Bears not making a trade on deadline day and we'll also take a gander at what the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions did.

Why Bears didn't make a deadline day trade

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles looks on before the game against the New York Jets at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What we can say with a fair amount of certainty is the Bears' lack of a move wasn't because they didn't try.

Even after the trade for Jeffery Simmons, reports said the Bears were making calls about a cornerback, a position they needed more depth at because of the uncertainty surrounding Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson, both of whom have struggled.

And we would venture to guess they were looking at edge rushers, too, after reportedly putting in a call to the Los Angeles Chargers to inquire about Khalil Mack a few weeks ago.

The most likely explanation for the Bears' lack of a move is they just couldn't get the player they wanted at the right price.

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) takes the field before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What might have made a potential deal even tougher is Chicago's likely hesitance to overpay for any player after they shelled out a historic package for Simmons that cost two first-round picks and amounted to the first defensive tackle trade that involved multiple first-rounders in the common draft era.

We would have loved to see the Bears make another deal, no doubt, but we aren't mad about the lack of action on Tuesday, either.

The Simmons trade was more than we could have ever hoped for and anything else would have been a bonus.

What Bears' NFC North rivals did

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson shake hands following the game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Wm. Glasheen USAToday Network via IMAGN images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Minnesota Vikings made the biggest splash on deadline day with their acquisition of quarterback Kirk Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick.

Minnesota had a major question mark at quarterback thanks to the struggles of Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz, which is why they made the play for Cousins, who should amount to an upgrade.

As for the Lions, they made a minor acquisition with the trade for safety Andre Cisco on Monday, but they didn't do anything on Tuesday. That trade does nothing to move the needle for Detroit, as the Lions needed a major trade to improve their defense that has been one of the worst in the NFL.

As for the Green Bay Packers, it was total crickets. Green Bay did not make a move on deadline day, or even before it.

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