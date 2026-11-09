NFC North Standings: Can Bears Move Into First Place With Vikings Loss on Monday Night?

The Chicago Bears' Week 9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was anything but pretty, but it did move Chicago one step closer to taking over first place in the NFC North.

The Bears looked like they were going to dominate the Bucs early on, but Caleb Williams started throwing picks and the Bears' offense as a whole completely hit a wall.

Thankfully for Chicago, the defense saved the day, with the unit led by Jeffery Simmons making enough plays and stops to give the offense an opportunity to win the game late, which it did.

All in all, it was a successful day for the NFC North, but all eyes will now be on the first place Minnesota Vikings, who will close out Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills.

Here's a look at where things stand in the NFC North and if the Bears can move into first place with a Vikings loss.

NFC North standings

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, right, shakes hands with Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson after 52-21 win over the Bears at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. Minnesota Vikings (6-1)

2. Chicago Bears (7-2)

3. Detroit Lions (6-2)

4. Green Bay Packers (6-3)

The Packers, Bears and Lions all won.

Hilariously enough, the Lions got all they could handle from the Miami Dolphins, who gave Detroit a run for its money.

Meanwhile, Green Bay had a very different result after crushing the New England Patriots thanks to Jordan Love, Matthew Golden and Christian Watson shredding the Patriots' defense.

Can Bears move into first place?

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) practices before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, the Bears will move into first place in the NFC North if the Vikings lose to the Bills on Monday night.

The Vikings do own the head-to-head tie-breaker over Chicago currently after beating the Bears in Week 2, but Minnesota would have one less victory and the same number of losses as Chicago with a defeat at the hands of the Bills in Week 9, so the Bears would sport a superior win percentage.

Chicago's stay at the top could be very short if the Bears do get there on Monday night, as the Lions or Vikings could jump the Bears in Week 10 when they're on a bye.

If the Vikings lose in Week 9 but win in Week 10, Minnesota would pull even with the Bears record-wise, but again, the victory over Chicago earlier in the season would officially put the Vikings in first.

The Lions can also match the Bears' record and push past them next week since Detroit's 2-0 divisional record is superior to Chicago's 0-2 mark.

As we mention these tie-breakers, it's important to note that none of them are settled yet with more NFC North matchups waiting in the wings the rest of the season.

Because the Packers have three losses, they are the only team in the division that cannot walk out of Week 10 in first place.

After taking on the Bills on Monday night, the Vikings will battle the Packers in Week 10 in Lambeau. The Lions will take on the Patriots in Germany.

— Sign up for the Bears OnSI newsletter for more free coverage from Chicago Bears on SI —