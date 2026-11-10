Bears' Trade For Jeffery Simmons Looks Like a Landslide Win After Jordan Davis Trade

The Chicago Bears' decision to trade for Jeffery Simmons set a high bar for other teams looking to bolster their defensive interior ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

The Bears are going all in, and they paid a premium to do so. They shipped two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection for the defensive game-wrecker and a fifth-round pick on October 29.

The Jacksonville Jaguars took a similar all-in approach on Monday. They made three trades to fortify their defense ahead of a hopeful playoff run, with the headliner (and blockbuster) being their decision to package a first- and second-round pick to Philadelphia for DT Jordan Davis.

With that trade, the defensive tackle trade market is officially set. It's also clear which team got more bang for their buck with their respective all-in move.

The already beautiful Jeffery Simmons trade looks a lot better now

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is pressured by. Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago's decision to put their chips on Jeffery Simmons has already proven to be a shrewd move. He unlocked their defense as soon as he took the field, and he has 10 tackles, 2 sacks, and 2 pass deflections over his first two games donning the blue and orange.

Those 2 sacks are .5 more than Davis has this season. Those 2 sacks are more than a fifth of Davis' career sack production (9.5 career sacks in 73 career games). Now, we know they have different skill sets, and Davis is one of the league's premier space eaters. It's really not fair to compare their sack production in a funnel.

They're both defensive tackles who got dealt in the past ten days, though. It is fair to compare each trade in a funnel. Simmons is a do-it-all defensive game wrecker with 46.5 career sacks. He's a three-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler. Simmons is the league's third-highest-paid defensive tackle ($35.276 million per year) and is widely considered to be the league's premier DT.

Jeffery Simmons is as advertised



The Bears are the team to beat in the NFC pic.twitter.com/s0PZbj8LNQ — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) November 3, 2026

Meanwhile, Davis is a 336 lb. behemoth and sheer force against the run. He's coming off a career-best 2025 campaign, when he put up 4.5 sacks and 9 TFLs (the same number Simmons has right now, and a mark he's beaten in each of the past three seasons). The Eagles re-signed Davis to a three-year, $78 million deal this offseason, and his $26 million per year is tied for eighth at the position.

Davis is a great player, but he's not nearly as dominant as Chicago's new star defensive tackle. Nor is he as versatile. Even with Simmons being three years older (29 vs. 26), Davis just doesn't bring as much to the table.

The age difference will only become a factor if Simmons experiences a fall-off in his age-32 campaign in 2029 (he's technically signed through 2030, but the Bears wouldn't owe him any dead money at that point). They also play a position featuring countless players who thrive into their mid-to-late 30s.

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) is blcked by Seattle Seahawks center Jalen Sundell (61) during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Simmons is worth two first-round selections and a mid-round pick swap, then Davis should've been dealt for a first- and third-round selection. A first- and fourth-round pick also would've made more sense than Jacksonville giving up a first- and second-round pick. A round or two difference might not seem like much, but it is when teams value first- and second-round picks like gold. It's a substantial overpay.

Now, to the Jaguars' credit, the move will make perfect sense if they win a Super Bowl this season. It's also not like they were a threat to poach Simmons from their AFC South rivals.

They cemented themselves as serious contenders in the AFC amid the flurry of defensive trades they made on Monday. You also can't fault them for going all-in with a wide-open playoff picture.

Still, when comparing the two deals side by side, it's hard not to favor the Bears for taking a slightly bigger bite of the apple to land a true game-wrecker.