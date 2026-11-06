Best and Worst Options Bears Have Available Before NFL Trade Deadline

If there was ever a team of destiny in the NFL, the 2026 Chicago Bears feel like that team. After a thrilling 2025 season, the first year with head coach Ben Johnson at the helm, the Bears have only gotten better. They were already considered Super Bowl contenders, but their blockbuster trade for Jeffery Simmons eight days ago, and their subsequent dismantling of the Seattle Seahawks, has made them favorites.

However, four days yet remain before the NFL trade deadline, and the Bears should not stop trying to add playmakers now. This team still has weaknesses that could be addressed ahead of the deadline, and there are plenty of players to target. Here are three of the best, and two of the worst, options likely available for the Bears.

1. Khalil Mack - EDGE

Los Angeles Chargers OLB Khalil Mack celebrates after a play at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers are publicly insisting that they're not going to sell at the deadline, with head coach Jim Harbaugh dashing Khalil Mack trade rumors in particular. I'm not buying it. The Chargers are 0-7 and have absolutely no hope at a playoff berth. Clinging to aging veterans that would earn the team some solid draft capital would be malpractice.

Mack is likely to be traded, and I'd wager that the Chargers are simply waiting until the last possible moment to drive up the price. The Bears absolutely need to be in on that bidding war. A trade for Mack would likely cost no more than a single Day 3 pick, and he would give the Bears arguably the most well-rounded defensive line in the NFC. And history shows that teams that can dominate on both sides of the trenches win Super Bowls.

2. Riq Woolen - Cornerback

Philadelphia Eagles CB Riq Woolen defends a pass attempt in a game. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Bears are comfortable with the state of their defensive line, or if the Chargers foolishly reject any trade offers for Mack, the next best move they could make is for a player I mentioned as someone the one trade the Bears must make before the deadline: Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen.

While he has never recaptured the magic of his rookie season, a year in which he earned Pro Bowl honors, Woolen remains a good-not-great cornerback, and that's exactly what the Bears need right now. Jaylon Johnson is clearly a ghost of his former self while Tyrique Stevenson belongs on the practice squad. A dependable cornerback with Super Bowl experience to his name would be a massive upgrade for the Bears.

And since Woolen is only playing on a one-year deal, he could probably be had for a single Day 3 pick or even a pick swap.

3. Landon Dickerson - Guard

Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson against the New York Giants. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears may have a problem brewing at left tackle. With Braxton Jones set to miss the rest of the season, their depth at this position is perilous. Ozzy Trapilo is playing again but on a small snap count, and thus far he's nowhere close to the mauler he was before his injury. Theo Benedet has gotten some playing time, but his surprise appearance on the Bears' Wednesday injury report with a shoulder injury is concerning.

A healthy, strong offensive line is crucial to a Super Bowl window, and to that end, the Bears may soon find that their best left tackle option is left guard Joe Thuney. But that would only open a different hole on the line. That's where Landon Dickerson comes in. ESPN's Adam Schefter has mentioned that teams are interested in trading for Dickerson, and for good reason. He's been one of the game's most reliable left guards.

If the Bears don't trust their left tackle situation, this route, though a little complex, may be their best shot at keeping their offensive line playing at a high level.

4. Alontae Taylor - Cornerback

Tennessee Titans CB Alontae Taylor goes through drills during pre-game warmups. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A trade for Taylor makes sense on paper. He spent three years in Dennis Allen's defense with the New Orleans Saints and played his best football during that time. However, he's been a complete disaster for the Tennessee Titans, who may regret signing him to that three-year, $58 million contract this offseason.

The Bears could trade for him and bank on familiarity to get Taylor back into his best form, but that contract would be a problem. He'd be due $21 million in 2027, and given the Bears' current salary cap constraints, that's not a small problem. I don't think it's a gamble the Bears should take at this point, especially not when other cornerbacks are available for much cheaper deals.

5. Nahshon Wright - Cornerback

New York Jets CB Nahshon Wright looks on while warming up before a game. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another potential reunion that the Bears should reject out of hand is cornerback Nahshon Wright. Yes, he came out of nowhere a year ago to lead the league in takeaways for the Bears and earn Pro Bowl honors. Bears fans will always appreciate what he did for this team in 2025, but it should be obvious to anyone that that kind of production would not be repeatable. Plus, when he wasn't taking the ball away, Wright was getting burned in coverage at an alarming rate.

Need more convincing? How about the fact that the New York Jets of all teams haven't given him a single snap on defense? As aforementioned, his service in 2025 were magnificent, but he's got the proverbial snowball's chance of hauling in eight takeaways again, and he would simply be another liability in coverage.

— Sign up for the Bears OnSI newsletter for more free coverage from Chicago Bears on SI —