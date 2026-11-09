Bears Trade Rumor Highlights Chicago's Deadline Focus: Here's 3 Potential Targets

The Chicago Bears appear to have a singular focus as the NFL trade deadline draws near.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Bears "would love" to add a cornerback before the Tuesday, Nov. 10 deadline. He did not say anything about an edge rusher, though.

"Chicago would love to add to their secondary with a corner," Schultz reported on Monday.

The Bears could definitely use more depth at cornerback given the issues Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson have had in 2026. Neither player has been effective and Stevenson has routinely been injured, also.

Thankfully for the Bears, Malik Muhammad has been excellent otherwise Chicago would be in dire straits at the position.

With all that in mind, here's three cornerbacks the Bears could target ahead of the trade deadline.

Riq Woolen

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) catches the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter as Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen (2) defends at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Woolen is the best combination of proven talent and fit on this list.

A former Pro Bowler, Woolen is having a down season based on raw coverage numbers, with a completion rate against of 60%, and a passer rating of 111.4 when targeted.

But those numbers are outliers for his career, with the veteran having posted completion rates of 57.7% and passer ratings of 79.8 or lower in each of the past four seasons.

One reason Woolen's numbers might be worse in 2026 is the fit. He's playing in a zone-heavy scheme and is better suited in man coverage, which the Bears play at the second-highest rate in the league, according to Sharp Football Analysis.

We also love the experience factor with Woolen, who has four career playoff games and a Super Bowl ring.

It's pretty obvious why the Philadelphia Eagles might be willing to trade him. The Eagles are going nowhere this season and Woolen will be a free agent in 2027.

But Woolen will also be the most expensive player on this list, with it likely costing a fourth- or fifth-round pick to acquire him.

As reasonable as that price is, the Bears could still balk at it after giving up a lot for Jeffery Simmons.

Nahshon Wright

New York Jets cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) looks on while warming up before a game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, the Bears are quite familiar with Wright, who started in 16 games for Chicago in 2025 and notched five picks.

Wright moved on in free agency with the New York Jets, but he has been a ghost with Gang Green after only dressing for three games and playing zero defensive snaps. As a result, he is a definite trade candidate.

Wright isn't as proven as Woolen, but he was pretty solid for the Bears in 2025, as he gave up a completion rate of 61.2% and a passer rating of 86.5 while also posting a respectable grade of 63.4 in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus.

What makes Wright even more attractive is his experience in Dennis Allen's system, so it would be a seamless transition to Chicago. Also, Wright can be had for dirt cheap, and more specifically, probably a seventh-round pick.

Because of his connection to the Bears and the cheap price tag, we view Wright as the most likely player of the ones listed here to end up landing in Chicago.

Shavon Revel

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. (28) runs with the ball after intercepting a pass in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A second-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2025, Revel could be expendable given the fact he has no role on Dallas' defense.

After starting in five of seven games last season, Revel has only started in two in 2026 and has become an afterthought in the Cowboys' defense, especially after the Joey Porter Jr. trade.

Revel has only played on 30% of snaps this season and he saw his snap count drop to just eight in Week 8 and then zero in Week 9.

The East Carolina product has struggled over two seasons, but he's still just 25 years old and there's a chance a change of scenery will help. He would at least offer decent depth for Chicago.

— Sign up for the Bears OnSI newsletter for more free coverage from Chicago Bears on SI —