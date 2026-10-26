Ranking the Top Trade Candidates for the Bears as Deadline Looms

The 2026 NFL season is about halfway over, and the Chicago Bears are at 5-2 after a sensational primetime win over the New England Patriots last Thursday. They're currently in second place in the NFC North and would be the No. 5 seed in the playoffs if the season ended today. But the season is not ending today, and there's still plenty of football left to play.

At this point in the season, the contenders are starting to distance themselves from the pretenders, and the Bears absolutely belong among the former. They're expected not just to make the playoffs, but to make a deep playoff run. With that in mind, and with the NFL trade deadline looming, let's take a look at a few likely trade candidates around the league and rank them based on who would make the biggest impact for the Bears' Super Bowl hopes.

1. Khalil Mack

L.A. Chargers OLB Khalil Mack is introduced prior to a game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Monday, NFL insider Jay Glazer confirmed that the Bears are in pursuit of a deal that would bring Mack back to Chicago. At 35, Mack is no longer the game-wrecker that he was the last time he donned the navy and orange, but he would still bring a strong boost to Chicago's defensive line. In fact, he's actually in the midst of something of a renaissance season, earning an 81.6 impact grade from Pro Football Network.

Considering his age and his expiring deal, a deal for Mack likely wouldn't cost more than a Day 3 pick, and that would make this a no-brainer for GM Ryan Poles and the Bears.

2. Josh Sweat

Arizona Cardinals OLB Josh Sweat sacks L.A. Rams quarterback Matt Stafford. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Sweat trade rumors have been swirling ever since the end of the 2025 NFL season, and for good reason. He's a good-not-great defensive end who's still on the right side of 30. That makes him a hot commodity in the NFL trade market, and the Bears should be aggressively pursuing him. He would instantly raise the floor of Chicago's defensive line to the level of a playoff contender and would make for an excellent running mate alongside Montez Sweat (no relation).

While Mack would likely be a one-year rental, a deal for Sweat would likely be a long-term move, and so the trade compensation would be significantly higher, likely a second-round pick and more. But it would be worth it to the Bears to maximize their current window with Caleb Williams still playing on a rookie deal.

3. DeForest Buckner

Indianapolis Colts DT DeForest Buckner celebrates with a teammate in a game. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts fired long-time GM Chris Ballard last week, and that has the entire league making calls to Indianapolis about potential trades. They may not choose to be sellers at the deadline, but if they do, it's expected that the Colts' entire roster could be available for the right price, including two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

Buckner is fed up with losing, as he's made clear in his recent postgame statements to Colts media, and no one can blame him. He could use a change of scenery with a true contender, and the Bears feel like a perfect fit. He would immediately become the best player on Dennis Allen's defensive line and at 32-years-old still has a couple good years left in him.

However, the Colts won't trade arguably their most popular player cheaply. A deal for Buckner would likely be significant, and he still carries a hefty salary cap hit, too.