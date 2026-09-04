Bears' Updated Cap Space After Restructures and What it Could Mean for a Big Trade

The 2026 NFL season is one week away and the Chicago Bears are still making moves. According to NFL insider Field Yates, the Bears restructured the contracts of guard Joe Thuney, defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo, and linebacker TJ Edwards, clearing up roughly $17 million worth of salary cap space for the 2026 season. A good deal of this money will just go towards getting under the salary cap, as the Bears were projected to be roughly $12 million above the limit prior to these restructures, according to Over the Cap.

That most important part of this update is the timeframe. This isn't salary cap space being cleared up in the future. General manager Ryan Poles reworked these contracts specifically to pump up his salary cap space for this season, a year in which the Bears are expected to be legit Super Bowl Contenders. Yes, he needed to be salary cap compliant, but these also aren't the only levers he can pull to give himself more flexibility. Does this mean that we're going to see a big move from the Bears in the coming weeks?

What this means for a potential trade scenario for the Bears

Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby before a game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A trade is one obvious conclusion one can draw from these contract restructures, and it makes sense. The Bears were frequently named as a landing spot for a potential Maxx Crosby trade early in the offseason, and they were indeed reaching out and checking in on various potential trades. The fact that the Bears' defensive line remains a major question mark only adds fuel to the fire of speculation, but the Bears would likely have to clear up more cap space to make room for Crosby.

However, even after these contract restructures, the Bears should be able to clear up a good amount of salary cap space in 2027 with a handful of releases of underperforming veterans. With that in mind, there's no reason to fear that a big trade at the deadline would amount to a one-year rental for the Bears. If they did trade for someone like Crosby, they'd be able to work him into the salary cap for the next couple of seasons.

Are there other trade targets the Bears could now pursue?

Arizona Cardinals LB Josh Sweat in a game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Crosby is the biggest fish in the defensive line trade market ever since Myles Garrett was traded to the L.A. Rams, but he's far from the only big name. Trade rumors have swirled around Arizona Cardinals' defensive end Josh Sweat all offseason, especially rumors about a trade to the Green Bay Packers.

The Bears would likely need to clear up a bit more cap space to fit Sweat onto the roster, but he would make for a top tier running mate alongside Montez Sweat. Additionally, for the more whimsical Bears fans, the nickname potential for a pass-rushing duo of Montez and Josh Sweat is nearly limitless. And how great would it be for the Bears to land Sweat right after Packers fans saw months of speculation get a final nail in the coffin from their own general manager?

Of course, it takes two to tango, and neither Crosby nor Sweat may be available. For now. Once the season gets going, there's a very good chance that both of their teams will be in a race to the bottom while the Bears move into contender status. At that point, all bets for trade talks that previously had been non-starters are off.