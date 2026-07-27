One Question Every Chicago Bears Rookie Must Answer in Training Camp

The Chicago Bears' 2026 rookie class featured a healthy combination of NFL-ready players and high-ceiling athletes.

However, a few rookies are entering a situation where they already have an established veteran ahead of them on the depth chart. As such, that makes it unclear how much of an impact they'll have right out of the gates.

The draft class reported to training camp on Saturday. What questions will they need to answer over the next month?

Dillon Thieneman

Jun 11, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) stretches during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How quick can he pick up Dennis Allen's scheme?

The Bears landed one of the biggest steals of the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft with the selection of Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman with the 25th pick. Many thought that he'd hear his name called a lot earlier on draft night, as he's one of the most athletic playmakers on the defensive side of the ball in this year's class.

Thieneman should benefit from joining a secondary that features three rock-solid veterans in Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon, and Coby Bryant. Still, they'll be counting on him to play a major role from the jump.

Dennis Allen has historically preferred versatile safeties who can thrive anywhere on the field. Thieneman will have to show that he's ready to shoulder the load, and that starts in training camp. The 21-year-old will take his bumps as a rookie, and we could get a hint at how frequent they'll be over the next month.

Logan Jones

Jun 11, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears offensive lineman Logan Jones (54) runs on the field during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Logan Jones possibly overtake Garrett Bradbury before Week One?

When the Bears drafted Logan Jones in the second round, we thought that Garrett Bradbury's time in the starting lineup could be over before the games even started to matter. He'll turn 25 years old midway through his rookie season, and was the relatively unquestioned top center in his year's class. He's as NFL-ready as they come.

However, the more I thought about it, the more I could see a scenario where Bradbury has a real chance to hold onto the job for the entire 2026 NFL season. Neither player has experience snapping the ball to Caleb Williams, and they'd ideally want to be in a spot where they're comfortable with that situation entering the opener. That becomes tough to do when two players are splitting time with the first-team offense.

It'll still be a very interesting position battle to keep an eye on in training camp, but Jones might need a near-flawless performance to overtake the veteran.

Sam Roush

May 8, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Sam Roush (87) runs with the ball during Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How much of an impact can Sam Roush have as a pass-catcher?

No one questioned Sam Roush's blocking ability. In fact, he was lauded as one of the best blocking tight ends in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, some questioned just how impactful the Stanford University standout could be in the receiving game.

Roush managed to increase his receiving usage during each of his four years with the Cardinals. He finished second on the team in both catches (49) and yards (545) and became one of their key offensive playmakers during his breakout 2025 campaign.

With Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet already in-house, the Bears don't necessarily need Roush to become one of Caleb Williams' trusted targets. Still, an NFL offense can't ever have enough weapons, and the 13-personnel usage could become especially explosive if he can provide another element via the passing game.

Zavion Thomas

Jun 9, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Zavion Thomas (81) passes the ball during Chicago Bears Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Zavion Thomas' impact on offense possibly be able to rival his special teams skill set?

Zavion Thomas' game-breaking speed (he ran a 4.28-second 40-yard-dash at the NFL Scouting Combine) should allow him to make his mark on the special teams unit as a returner. It's fair to wonder whether they'd use a third-round pick on him if they just saw him as an impactful player in the third phase.

With Ben Johnson calling the shots, it's difficult not to be a bit excited about a player with Thomas' skill set. Caleb Williams has a cannon for a right arm, and Johnson is somewhat of a schematic genius. The trio can produce fireworks if Thomas holds up his end of the bargain as a pass-catcher.

The Bears have a lot of mouths to feed at the receiver position, but none are on a similar wavelength to Thomas when it comes to pure speed. Making an early impression on the coaching staff could help him carve out a role on offense.

Malik Muhammad II

Aug 30, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) makes a catch over Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) in the first half at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is Malik Muhammad II capable of playing in the slot?

Dillon Thieneman wasn't the only noteworthy addition to the secondary in the 2026 NFL Draft. They landed another major bargain on day three of the draft with the selection of University of Texas cover man Malik Muhammad II.

The former Longhorn was one of the top cornerbacks in college football over the previous two years, and his role saw him going up against some of the best receivers college football has to offer. He thrived in those matchups. However, he specifically thrived on the perimeter of their defense. Muhammad has very little experience in the slot.

With Kyler Gordon being a walking hamstring injury, and Tyrique Stevenson not showing an ounce of consistency over his first three seasons, the Bears might want Muhammad to be flexible. They'll probably cross-train him in both roles if he proves capable of handling them.

Keyshaun Elliott

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Keyshaun Elliott crack the defensive rotation, or is he a strictly special teams addition?

Unfortunately, linebacker Keyshaun Elliott, whom the team selected in the fifth round, will have to wait a bit before he can impress the coaching staff. He will begin training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower gave Elliott a glowing review when talking about the impact he could have in the third phase in May. His combination of athleticism, tenacity, and leadership traits could quickly develop into a special teams ace.

With that said, the same traits could see him become a surprising impact player on the defensive side of the ball. They have quality depth at the linebacker position after adding a few quality players to the room this offseason, but they're also an injury or two away from him playing a key role. We saw just how quickly injuries can pile up last season, especially with the physicality of the linebacker position.

Jordan van den Berg

Oct 25, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg (99) reacts after a tackle against the Syracuse Orange in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Jordan van den Berg's athleticism shine through?

Jordan van den Berg, whom the Bears drafted in the sixth round, is as physically gifted as a defensive tackle could possibly be. However, he's also extremely RAW. That's the only reason a player with his level of athleticism would still be available as late as he was.

The Georgia Tech product has a lot of room to grow in the development department. Still, his physical skill set could allow him to carve out a role in the defensive tackle rotation (specifically on passing downs) if the rare athletic skill set provides flashes.

All things considered, they probably won't want to risk losing him to a defensive tackle-hungry team. The 24-year-old has a solid chance to make the roster. At the same time, he also has a very real floor of being a consistent healthy scratch.