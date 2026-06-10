Jaylon Johnson Opens Bears Minicamp With Statement That Could Silence Doubters

Jaylon Johnson has been a franchise cornerstone since the Bears drafted him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. While he has rarely received the recognition that he deserves, he's been one of the league's top cover men throughout much of his career.

However, the 27-year-old is coming off his most disappointing season (by a mile). After back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances in 2023 and 2024, he was sidelined for 10 games last year with a serious groin injury that required him to go under the knife ahead of their Week 3 clash against Dallas.

Johnson will surely hope to bounce back strong after a frustrating season. If the first day of veteran minicamp is any indication, he's definitely ready to show that it was an outlier rather than a sign of his impending decline.

Every member of the media in attendance at practice highlighted him as one of the best players on the field. He picked off Caleb Williams twice, with one of them ending a two-minute drill.

Day 1 of #Bears minicamp is over. Biggest takeaway?



Jaylon Johnson looks REALLY good. 🏈 — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) June 9, 2026

He seems to have heard the noise surrounding his decline and (hopefully) took it personally. He would do himself a lot of favors by playing up to his contract in 2026.

Johnson is entering the most pivotal season of his career

Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Bears head coach Ben Johnson was seemingly frustrated with Johnson and fellow cornerback Kyler Gordon, who missed 14 games last year, saying it was difficult to develop relationships with them on the sidelines. The 2026 campaign will be a pivotal one for both players, as the team could conceivably get out of both of their contracts after the season if the dollars don't make sense.

The team would only eat a $9 million dead cap hit (and they'd save $16 million) next season by cutting ties with Johnson. While they would definitely prefer their star cornerback return to his near-elite level of play, they'd conceivably bite that bullet rather easily, especially with him only having one year left on his deal, if he has another disappointing season.

While his status beyond 2027 is firmly up in the air with a few big contracts on the horizon, that's a story for another day (or, more accurately, another year). He can lock down his status for the remainder of his contract with a bounce-back performance. Unlike Gordon, he got off on the right foot in that regard.

Jun 3, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1) warms up during minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Ben Johnson mentioned that nobody is going to lock up a roster spot in minicamp. However, it's a good opportunity for players (specifically the ones who missed half of last season) to get on a coach's good side.

While Gordon missed out on a valuable opportunity to do that, Johnson has seized the moment thus far. It's still (very) early, but he looks primed to reclaim his status as one of the league's top cover men.

Johnson will have an invaluable impact on the defensive side of the ball if he manages to reignite that spark. Chicago's secondary should be much improved if he can stay in the lineup.