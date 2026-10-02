Caleb Williams, D'Andre Swift Injury Updates From Bears' Final Week 4 Practice Report

The Chicago Bears have put out their final injury report for Week 4 and one very notable player has been ruled out.

That is, to nobody's surprise, quarterback Caleb Williams, who did not take part in a single practice this week. Before practice, head coach Ben Johnson revealed Williams has been ruled out, and Chicago confirmed that on the Friday injury report.

There have been other notable players we have been monitoring over the last few days, including running back D'Andre Swift, who was a mid-week addition the injury report.

Check out Swift's and Williams' statuses and more on the Bears' final Week 4 injury report.

Chicago Bears Final Week 4 injury report

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) scrambles against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Designation DL Grady Jarrett Rest DNP FP OL Braxton Jones Knee DNP DNP DNP Out RB D'Andre Swift Knee DNP FP OL Joe Thuney Rest DNP FP QB Caleb Williams Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out DB Cam Lewis Hip LP LP DNP Doubtful LB Noah Sewell Achilles LP LP FP Out DL Shemar Turner Knee LP LP FP Out DB Kyler Gordon Calf FP FP FP Out OL Jonah Jackson Personal DNP FP FP

FP = Full participation | LP = Limited participation | DNP = Did not participate

Johnson ruled out Jones ahead of practice and revealed that it will be Theo Benedet who gets the nod at left tackle, as Ozzy Trapilo is still not ready to play.

Lewis was the only player to see a downgrade in participation and he is listed as doubtful, which means he's highly unlikely to play. Xavier Woods will get the start in his place.

Sewell, Turner and Gordon are all working their way back from the PUP list and won't be eligible to return until Week 5. That said, all three practicing in full puts them on track to be ready to go next week.

D'Andre Swift injury update

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) reacts after getting a first down during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Swift popped up on the Bears' injury report on Thursday with his knee issue, which immediately put his status up in the air.

However, the Bears running back was a full participant in practice and has been removed from the injury report entirely, so he's ready to roll for Sunday.

Who's starting for Bears at quarterback?

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) celebrates his run against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It appears the Bears are going to keep their starting quarterback decision secret until Sunday, as head coach Ben Johnson did not name a starter after announcing Williams had been ruled out.

"We'll find out on Sunday," Johnson told reporters when asked about who will start.

"It's been outstanding," he said of preparing for the game with Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum. "The quarterback room in general is really good. They all are supportive of each other."

"I feel really good abou the whole room, and so I don't know that there's a bad choice or a wrong choice. So, we're very, very fortunate that we've got guys that we believe in. The whole team believes, it's not just the coaching staff. The whole team believes in everybody in that room. And so, it's one of those things that you can't go wrong. You just want to make sure you're doing right by all the guys on the team and you're putting yourself in the best chance to win the ball game," Johnson added.

As for Williams, his Grade 2 hamstring strain is expected to keep him out three to four weeks, so it's possible he could miss two more games.