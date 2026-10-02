Caleb Williams, D'Andre Swift Injury Updates From Bears' Final Week 4 Practice Report
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The Chicago Bears have put out their final injury report for Week 4 and one very notable player has been ruled out.
That is, to nobody's surprise, quarterback Caleb Williams, who did not take part in a single practice this week. Before practice, head coach Ben Johnson revealed Williams has been ruled out, and Chicago confirmed that on the Friday injury report.
There have been other notable players we have been monitoring over the last few days, including running back D'Andre Swift, who was a mid-week addition the injury report.
Check out Swift's and Williams' statuses and more on the Bears' final Week 4 injury report.
Chicago Bears Final Week 4 injury report
Player
Injury
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Designation
DL Grady Jarrett
Rest
DNP
FP
OL Braxton Jones
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
RB D'Andre Swift
Knee
DNP
FP
OL Joe Thuney
Rest
DNP
FP
QB Caleb Williams
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
DB Cam Lewis
Hip
LP
LP
DNP
Doubtful
LB Noah Sewell
Achilles
LP
LP
FP
Out
DL Shemar Turner
Knee
LP
LP
FP
Out
DB Kyler Gordon
Calf
FP
FP
FP
Out
OL Jonah Jackson
Personal
DNP
FP
FP
FP = Full participation | LP = Limited participation | DNP = Did not participate
Johnson ruled out Jones ahead of practice and revealed that it will be Theo Benedet who gets the nod at left tackle, as Ozzy Trapilo is still not ready to play.
Lewis was the only player to see a downgrade in participation and he is listed as doubtful, which means he's highly unlikely to play. Xavier Woods will get the start in his place.
Sewell, Turner and Gordon are all working their way back from the PUP list and won't be eligible to return until Week 5. That said, all three practicing in full puts them on track to be ready to go next week.
D'Andre Swift injury update
Swift popped up on the Bears' injury report on Thursday with his knee issue, which immediately put his status up in the air.
However, the Bears running back was a full participant in practice and has been removed from the injury report entirely, so he's ready to roll for Sunday.
Who's starting for Bears at quarterback?
It appears the Bears are going to keep their starting quarterback decision secret until Sunday, as head coach Ben Johnson did not name a starter after announcing Williams had been ruled out.
"We'll find out on Sunday," Johnson told reporters when asked about who will start.
"It's been outstanding," he said of preparing for the game with Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum. "The quarterback room in general is really good. They all are supportive of each other."
"I feel really good abou the whole room, and so I don't know that there's a bad choice or a wrong choice. So, we're very, very fortunate that we've got guys that we believe in. The whole team believes, it's not just the coaching staff. The whole team believes in everybody in that room. And so, it's one of those things that you can't go wrong. You just want to make sure you're doing right by all the guys on the team and you're putting yourself in the best chance to win the ball game," Johnson added.
As for Williams, his Grade 2 hamstring strain is expected to keep him out three to four weeks, so it's possible he could miss two more games.
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Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.