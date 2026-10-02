Caleb Williams Injury Update From Ben Johnson Confirms Bears QB's Week 4 Status

The Chicago Bears have made it official with quarterback Caleb Williams.

Head coach Ben Johnson told reporters on Friday afternoon that his starting signal-caller will not play in Week 4 against the New York Jets.

"Ben Johnson confirms that Caleb Williams will miss the Week 4 game against the Jets," The Chicago Tribune's Sean Hammond reported.

No real surprise here. Williams is reportedly dealing with a Grade 2 hamstring strain that is expected to sideline him three to four weeks.

He didn't show any signs of progress this week, either, with the Bears signal-caller sitting out at practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Chicago hasn't dropped its final injury report yet, however, Williams will likely sit again.

Now, we turn the page to next week to see if Williams will be able to make it back for the Week 5 contest against the Green Bay Packers.

That said, given the return timeline offered up in reports, chances are we won't see Williams under center in that game, either.

Who is starting for Caleb Williams?

Chicago Bears quarterback Case Keenum (11) looks to pass the ball during the second half agfaiunst the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who the Bears are starting in Week 4 with Williams out remains a mystery, as Johnson would not say if it will be Tyson Bagent or Case Keenum.

“I know both of them are well prepared to play and win a game for us,” Johnson said, per CHGO Bears' Adam Jahns.

Case Keenum got the nod for Chicago last week and played very well against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 27-7 win, but he only started because Tyson Bagent wasn't ready due to a lack of preparation in the week leading up to the game due to his concussion protocol stint.

Bagent is the official No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart and we know the Bears have a ton of faith in him. Johnson has even gone as far as to say he believes Bagent is one of the 32-best quarterbacks in the NFL.



"I do think there's a merit to having a strong No. 2 quarterback, which he certainly fits that bill. I'm of the mind the mindset he's probably one of the best 32 (QBs) in the NFL," Johnson said of Bagent back in February.

After the game on Monday night, Johnson also hinted that it may be Bagent who gets the nod given the fact that, again, he is the team's No. 2 signal-caller.

"We'll have a discussion as a coaching staff and we'll see where we need to go from here," Johnson said. "But I said it last week and I'll say it again: There was a reason why Tyson ended training camp as our No. 2 quarterback."

With the Bears playing it very close to the vest, we may not know until Sunday around kickoff who will be the starter. If we had to guess based on Johnson's comments on Monday night, it'll be Bagent who gets the nod.