Caleb Williams, D'Andre Swift and More Bears Injury Updates From Thursday Practice Report

The Chicago Bears have posted their second-to-last injury report of the week ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.

The report included one new injury-related addition in running back D'Andre Swift, who was listed with a knee issue. Caleb Williams remains status quo, and Jonah Jackson saw his participation upgraded.

Now, a look at the full injury report for Thursday.

Chicago Bears' Thursday injury report

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) signals after he makes a first down against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday OL Jonah Jackson Personal DNP FP RB D'Andre Swift Knee DNP OL Braxton Jones Knee DNP DNP QB Caleb Williams Hamstring DNP DNP DB Cam Lewis Hip DNP LP LB Noah Sewell Achilles LP LP DL Shemar Turner Knee LP LP DB Kyler Gordon Calf FP FP DL Grady Jarrett Rest DNP OL Joe Thuney Rest DNP

FP = Full practice | LP = Limited practice | DNP = Did not practice

Caleb Williams injury update

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With another day of no practice, Williams remains on track to sit out his second straight game. Not surprising, though, after it was revealed he has a Grade 2 hamstring strain, a multi-week injury.

As far as who will start in Week 4 goes, we still don't know. Head coach Ben Johnson seems to know what he's going to do but won't say so publicly.

It's hard to fathom the Bears moving off Case Keenum after the way he played in Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles, but Tyson Bagent is the Bears' No. 2 quarterback.

"We'll have a discussion as a coaching staff and we'll see where we need to go from here," Johnson said on Monday night. "But I said it last week and I'll say it again: There was a reason why Tyson ended training camp as our No. 2 quarterback."

D'Andre Swift injury update

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) reacts during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Swift's addition to the injury report in the middle of the week is concerning and now his status for Week 4 is up in the air.

If Swift can't go in Week 4, Kyle Monangai would be in line for a big workload, and Roschon Johnson would see increased work, also.

Bears PUP list injury updates

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) leaves the field after an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Sewell, Turner and Gordon continue to get work in on a daily basis and are clearly headed in the right direction ahead of Week 5, when all three are eligible to come off the PUP list.

More specifically for Gordon, defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said getting into football shape will be key when it comes to Gordon's ability to return as soon as eligible.

"I think really right now where we're at he's got to ramp up and get himself into football shape," Allen said, according to CHGO Bears' Adam Jahns.

"We did a little extra work with him yesterday. I thought he looked good, I thought the way he went out there and practiced I thought was good to see. He moved around really well. I think the biggest thing is it just takes some time to get him into football shape."

More Bears injury updates

Trainers attend to Chicago Bears offensive line Braxton Jones (70) after an apparent injury during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jonah Jackson's upgrade to a full session puts any fears about his status to bed.

With yet another day absent from practice, left tackle Braxton Jones continues to look like he won't play. Who replaces him remains to be seen, though.

Head coach Ben Johnson floated both Joe Thuney and Jordan McFadden as options, but Theo Benedet is most likely to get the nod after having played snaps at left tackle over the first three games in a rotation with Jones.

Ozzy Trapilo is another potential option, but Johnson would not commit to the 2025 second-round pick being ready for Week 4.

"He's getting closer. I don't know if this will be the week or not. Like I said, he's part of that mix where we're talking about guys that we got to evaluate over the course of the week," Johnson said of Trapilo.

"But if not him, I think we've got other options at tackle there. I think a guy like Jordan McFadden has played out wide," Johnson added. "Obviously, we put Joe (Thuney) there in the past as well. And so we've got a lot of options there."

The Bears will release their final injury report of the week on Friday, complete with game designations where applicable.