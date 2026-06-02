Caleb Williams' Health, Bears' Depth Gives Chicago Clear Trade Candidate

The Chicago Bears not only have a talented young quarterback in Caleb Williams who looks primed to take another step in 2026, they also have a quarterback who stays on the field.

It sounds simple enough, but we can never take for granted when a good young player like Williams doesn't miss a game over two seasons in the NFL.

That's because the quarterback position is so crucial to a team's success, and when the starter goes down, teams tend to take a nosedive, like we saw with Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders last season.

Williams' sterling record of health also makes one of the Bears' two backup quarterbacks expendable, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton writes.

That's why he pegged Tyson Bagent as the Bears' top trade candidate.

Tyson Bagent named Bears' top trade candidate

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent. | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Here's more from Moton on Bagent being a trade candidate:

"Williams doesn't have a concerning injury history. So, Chicago's primary backup quarterback could be a clipboard holder for the foreseeable future. If so, Bagent's trade value will be stagnant in the final two years of his deal," Moton wrote.

"If the Bears get a strong offer for Bagent, they should consider taking the draft capital for a player who may not see the field in the regular season.," he added.

Bagent really made a name for himself in 2023, when he impressed over four starts during his rookie campaign.

The Shepherd product was the subject of trade talk earlier this offseason, and even general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Ben Johnson admitted Chicago was getting calls on him.

So, it's logical to think Bagent could get moved at some point.

Bears' depth also opens door for Bagent trade

Chicago Bears quarterback Case Keenum. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Another reason the Bears could afford to unload Bagent is the re-signing of veteran Case Keenum.

With less and less teams opting to cary a third quarterback these days, Chicago trading one of its signal-callers almost feels inevitable at this point.

With Bagent set to turn 26 this month, he figures to be valued by teams more than the 38-year-old journeyman Keenum.

The argument against trading Bagent

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Moton definitely makes some good points in regards to why the Bears should trade Bagent, but let's take a look at things from the other side.

With Williams being so important to the Bears' success, one injury could derail Chicago's entire season, whether Williams misses one game or a handful.

Knowing that, the Bears should hedge their bet in being able to keep the team afloat in the event that happens by keeping two quarterbacks behind Williams.

We also don't know what Keenum has left in the tank at his age. The veteran hasn't taken an NFL snap in a regular season game since 2023 and there's at least a decent chance Father Time completely takes if he sees the field in 2026.

Adding to that, if Bagent does see the field in relief duty and thrives, that will increase his stock exponentially.

What's the verdict?

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

We think the Bears should hang on to Bagent.

After all, what are the Bears going to get for him? A sixth-round pick, at best?

That's not nearly enough of a return to subtract a backup option at the most important position in the NFL. The Bears would be better served hanging on to Bagent for at least another season.

That would give the Bears another year to see if Bagent can build his stock up in order to warrant more in a trade, and then Chicago can re-evaluate things in 2027, when Bagent is on the final year of his current deal.