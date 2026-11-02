Everything Chicago Bears Have to Fear About Seattle Seahawks in Week 8

The Chicago Bears have an opportunity to show just how for real they are in a Week 8 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Bears have looked like true contenders through seven games of the 2026 campaign, but knocking off the reigning Super Bowl champs would go a long way toward furthering the notion the Bears can compete for big things this season.

The Seahawks have seen their fair share of struggles, but they are also coming off a game in which they completely dismantled the previously unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs and showed they might be rounding into form.

It goes without saying this is not going to be an easy matchup for the Bears, and the following three concerns Chicago should have ahead of the contest with Seattle show why.

Seahawks' defense

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald is seen prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It might be tough sledding for the Bears' offense this week as it faces off with an elite Seahawks defense that is loaded with a bunch of talent at every level of the unit.

There really is nothing this Seahawks' defense doesn't do well. The unit ranks first in total yards allowed per game, first in passing yards and sixth in rushing yards.

While Seattle's 17 sacks ranks in the middle of the pack in the NFL, the reigning Super Bowl champs are also ranked third in pressures with 77.

Seattle also turns the ball over at an impressive rate, with 12 in seven games, ranking fifth in the league.

As if all of that wasn't enough, Ben Johnson will meet his match in Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald, who has proven to be one of the best defensive minds in the NFL.

Now you know why this is a measuring stick game for Caleb Williams and the Bears' offense.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) and quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith-Njigba is having another phenomenal season for Seattle in 2026, with the superstar wideout ranking first in receiving yards and touchdowns through seven games.

He's a problem in and of himself, no matter who is guarding him, but there is even more concern for Chicago because of the lackluster cornerback play on the boundary this season.

Jaylon Johnson has been a shell of the guy who used to be considered an elite cornerback and Tyrique Stevenson isn't stopping anyone, either.

Chicago's best corner, rookie Malik Muhammad, may not even play, as the fourth-round pick is questionable because of a toe injury.

All of this sets the stage for a huge night for Smith-Njigba, which is obviously going to make securing a win over Seattle more difficult for the Bears.

Seahawks' home-field advantage

Seattle Seahawks fans wave twelfth man flags after a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks are widely known to have one of the best home-field advantages in the NFL and that has remained the case the last season-plus.

Since 2025, Seattle has gone 9-3 at Lumen Field with the help of their "12th man," including 3-1 this season.

As if squaring off against an elite defense wasn't difficult enough, the Bears are also going to have to battle crowd noise in what will be their most difficult challenge of the 2026 campaign.

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