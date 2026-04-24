Chicago Bears' List of Remaining 2026 NFL Draft Picks Going Into Day 2

The Chicago Bears successfully navigated the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday night, with the team making the selection of Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman.

It was a great selection for the Bears, which is why we say Chicago "successfully navigated" Round 1. Granted, we preferred an edge rusher over everything else, but there's no doubt Thieneman was the best player on the board when the Bears were on the clock.

Now, with Day 1 in the books, the Bears will turn their attention to Day 2, when they are sitting pretty with a trio of selections, including a pair in the second round.

The Bears need to make the most of Day 2, though, as they are slim on draft capital on Day 3, barring a trade back on Friday evening that gets them more for Saturday.

For now, here's a look at the rest of the picks the Bears are working with going into Day 2.

Bears 2026 NFL Draft picks going into Day 2

A general overall view of Acrisure Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 2, Pick 57

Round 2, Pick 60 (via BUF)

Round 3, Pick 89

Round 4, Pick 129 (via LAR)

Round 7, Pick 239 (via PHI)

Round 7, Pick 241

The Bears added their second second-round pick in the DJ Moore trade with the Buffalo Bills that also sent Chicago's fifth-rounder to Buffalo.

The 2025 draft day trade with the Los Angeles Rams was the Bears' method for landing the fourth-rounder you see there. The Bears surrendered their own fourth- and sixth-round picks in the acquisitions of Joe Thuney and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, respectively.

How Bears can add more Day 3 picks

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

To be quite honest, we're fine if the Bears just keep the status quo and roll with what they have left. Bringing in three more Day 2 players and an early Day 3 prospect should be enough.

That said, we know general manager Ryan Poles is willing to trade back when the opportunity presents, so we could see him moving back from one of the second-rounders or the third-round pick to acquire more Day 3 capital.

On the flip side, the Bears have the means to be very aggressive on Day 2 if they want to move up for a player they covet, so that remains a very real possibility, also.

Bottom line: the Bears have plenty of options on Day 2 and that's half the battle to having a successful draft.