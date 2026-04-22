Chicago Bears NFL Draft Big Board: Top Targets for Every Round

The 2026 NFL Draft is now only one day away. What better time for a big board?

This year's class sets up pretty well for the Bears, as they have a few glaring needs along their defensive line and at the safety position. They could also use some reinforcements at cornerback and a developmental center. They should be able to leave the draft with virtually no weaknesses if they play their cards right, as the supplies provided in the draft perfectly match their demand.

How does the board stack up for Chicago in each of the rounds where they will be on the clock (barring any trades with the clock winding down, of course)?

First Round:

Oct 25, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus (4) is tackled by Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (7) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

1. Emmanuel McNeill-Warren

2. Dillon Thieneman

3. Peter Woods

4. Akheem Mesidor

5. Kayden McDonald

6. Jermod McCoy

7. Colton Hood

8. T.J. Parker

9. Zion Young

10. Keldric Faulk

The Bears would love to leave the first round with one of the top three safeties on the board. Emmanuel McNeill-Warren and Dillon Thieneman are both oozing with potential and have the versatility that Dennis Allen covets from his safeties. McNeill-Warren has a slight edge due to his knack for taking the ball away, but either player would be an elite addition to the secondary.

Peter Woods, Kayden McDonald, and Akheem Mesidor are all in a similar tier of players at positions of need that would be logical selections in the first round. Woods would definitely be my favorite pick of the three, but I would honestly prefer they add Mesidor if they felt confident that they could get the player at the top of my second-round big board.

Jermod McCoy and Colton Hood would both be shockers, but the cornerback position is a hugely underrated weakness heading into the draft. I don't know how they could trust Tyrique Stevenson, and I also don't think they trust virtually anybody in the corner room to stay healthy. If they're really dead set on going for the best player on the board, then Hood or McCoy could be it.

T.J. Parker, Zion Young, and Keldric Faulk all fit the billing of players who I could see them drafting, but I honestly wouldn't love any of those selections unless they traded down first. If they were to go that route and land another day two pick out of the deal, then I'd be completely on board.

You might notice a lack of offensive tackles on my board. That's because I wake up to nightmares of that scenario every morning. It's definitely possible, but I would hate to see that happen.

Second Round:

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Gracen Halton (56) celebrates after a sack during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Auburn Tigers at Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday,Sept. 20, 2025. Oklahoma won 24-17. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Gracen Halton

2. Christen Miller

3. Gabe Jacas

4. Malachi Lawrence

5. AJ Haulcy

6. Chris Johnson

7. Brandon Cisse

8. Treydan Stukes

9. Keionte Scott

10. Jacob Rodriguez

Christen Miller might be the most highly-regarded potential outcome for Chicago in the second round (and he would be a great value at that point), but Gracen Halton is one of my favorite players in this year's class. He is one of the best interior rushers in this year's class and would be a perfect fit for the Bears' defense.

Gabe Jacas and Malachi Lawrence are two of the best second-round defensive end options for Chicago. If they don't address the edge-rusher spot in the first, and they're both available late in the second, then I'd honestly be surprised if the Bears don't pull the trigger on one of them.

Chris Johnson and Brandon Cisse would both make a ton of sense if they're still on the board late. They'd both be ideal fits opposite Jaylon Johnson and would also be great values late in the second.

AJ Haulcy, Treydan Stukes, and Keionte Scott are also great second-round safety options if they're still available when Chicago is on the clock. Haulcy's age (he's 22 while the other two will both play out their rookie season at 25) gives him a slight edge over the other two, but they'd all bring the versatility that defensive coordinator Dennis Allen covets from his safeties. The Bears specifically seem to have their eyes on Scott, as they hosted him for a top-30 visit.

While the Bears don't necessarily need a linebacker, I think the position could come into play in the middle rounds. Jacob Rodriguez would be too good a value to pass up if he's still on the board late in the second. He's one of the most instinctive playmakers in this year's class.

Third Round:

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American defensive end Derrick Moore (8) of Michigan works in a drill during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

1. Derrick Moore

2. Dani Dennis Sutton

3. Logan Jones

4. Jalon Kilgore

5. Kyle Lewis

6. Jake Golday

7. De'Zhaun Stribling

8. Connor Lew

9. Tacario Davis

10. Caleb Tiernan

The third round is where the center position will come into consideration for Chicago (if they don't feel urgency to address it at pick 60, that is). This year's class will feature a few solid starters who get drafted in the middle rounds. Iowa's Logan Jones is definitely the best of the bunch, but Auburn's Connor Lew isn't far behind. They would both make a ton of sense for the Bears at pick 89.

Derrick Moore and Dani Dennis Sutton would also both be great values if they're still available in the third. If the Bears haven't addressed the edge rusher spot, then I'd be shocked if they passed up on either of them at that point.

The third round is also where the linebacker position could come into play. Kyle Louis is another one of my favorite players in the draft, and Jake Golday is one of the most physically gifted 'backers in this year's class. They both bring position versatility and would definitely help the Bears accomplish their goal of injecting speed into the defensive side of the ball.

Jalon Kilgore is a good consolation prize if they miss out on a safety through the first two rounds. You could say the same about Tacario Davis among cornerbacks. The former would easily start from day one, and the latter would strongly push to take Tyrique Stevenson's job, as well.

De'Zhaun Stribling and Caleb Tiernan both fit the description of "mid-round players who I think should be viewed much more highly" category. The Bears have shown interest in Stribling, and it wouldn't be shocking if Ben Johnson banged the table to take him in the third. While I don't love the idea of drafting an offensive tackle early, Tiernan is one of the only mid-round guys who inspires any confidence.

Fourth Round:

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats offensive lineman Sam Hecht (75) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

1. Sam Hecht

2. Jake Slaughter

3. Bud Clark

4. Trey Zuhn III

5. Bryce Lance

6. Domonique Orange

7. Brian Parker II

8. Ted Hurst

9. Jager Burton

10. Parker Brailsford

Basically, the fourth is the center round. If they don't address the position earlier, they still should be able to land a solid developmental option that could take over the starting job next season (Garrett Bradbury only has one year remaining on his deal).

Sam Hecht, Jake Slaughter, and Trey Zuhn III would all be great options and great values if they're still on the board at pick 129. Jager Burton, Parker Brailsford, and Brian Parker II (who also brings position versatility after playing tackle in college) are one tier lower than that group, but they would still be great developmental options. The Bears have also shown interest in Burton.

The fourth round is also where I think a receiver could largely come into play. Bryce Lance and Ted Hurst are both height/weight/speed demons who bring an element of speed that is missing from Chicago's passing attack. They would be really solid DJ Moore replacements and would come at a low price.

Bud Clark and Domonique Orange, whom the Bears have shown interest in, would also be solid options if they were still on the board in the fourth, and they haven't addressed safety or defensive tackle yet. Big Citrus is a run-stuffing behemoth, while Clark has some of the best ball skills among safeties in this year's class.

Seventh Round:

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Malik Benson (4) makes a catch for a touchdown during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

1. Malik Benson

2. Seth McGowan

3. J Michael Sturdivant

4. Landon Robinson

5. David Gusta

6. Domani Jackson

7. James Brockmeyer

8. Pat Coogan

9. Lander Barton

10. Anterio Thompson

The seventh round features a smorgasbord of positions, because I think that's likely what the Bears will be looking at. Their major needs should get addressed by that point, and they're most probably going to swing for upside (like they did with Kyle Monangai last year) with their two seventh-round picks.

That is largely why two high ceiling (and obviously low floor) receivers are at the top of the board in J Michael Sturdivant and Malik Benson. They are both flying well under the radar but could provide a legit field-stretching element to Chicago's passing attack. That same mindset is also why I included Seth McGowan, who the Bears hosted on a top-30 visit, as a potential target. D'Andre Swift is entering a contract year, and he's one of the only backs who could be available this late with enough potential to replace him in 2027.

Landon Robinson and David Gusta are both athletic freaks who would be great picks in the seventh, regardless of whether they address the defensive tackle position before that point. Anterio Thompson is another DT prospect who looks like he has been built in a lab. The Bears have shown some interest in him, as well.

The only reason I could see them stray away from the high-upside mindset is if they are looking to round out their special teams unit or haven't added a developmental center yet (which I ultimately think is unlikely). The latter is the reason for James Brockmeyer, another player they hosted on a top-30 visit, and Pat Coogan being on the board. Meanwhile, Domani Jackson and Lander Barton would be added mostly for their potential impact on special teams.