As the Chicago Bears prepare to return from their bye in Week 11 to face the New Orleans Saints, we are also officially halfway through the 2026 season.

The Bears have played in nine of their 17 contests and sport a 7-2 record. The biggest reason for that is quarterback Caleb Williams, who is easily the team's Most Valuable Player as he continues to cement himself as an elite signal-caller.

But, if we had to name another player as the team's midseason MVP, who would it be?

Well, in my mind, it comes down to two players.

Why Luther Burden is a candidate

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) takes the field prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burden has cemented himself as the Bears' No. 1 wide receiver in 2026 after playing better and more consistent football than his fellow wideout, Rome Odunze.

Burden leads the Bears with 49 receptions, 644 yards and four touchdowns. That puts him on pace to finish with 92 catches, 1,216 yards and seven touchdowns.

But it isn't only about the numbers with him, as Burden is easily the Bears' most consistent pass-catcher while both Odunze and Colston Loveland have struggled with drops.

During a season in which Williams has taken the next step in his career, Burden has been one of the biggest reasons why.

Why Malik Muhammad is a candidate

Chicago Bears cornerback Malik Muhammad II (24) walks off the field after the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for Muhammad, the rookie has been far better than expected after being a fourth-round pick back in April. The Texans product is giving up a completion rate of 54.8% and a passer rating of 79.9 when targeted.

What makes his season more impressive is the fact that the rookie has played great football at multiple spots, which is not something you see from rookies often.

First, he started off in the slot with the injury to Kyler Gordon, and Muhammad played well there despite having very little slot experience from his days in college.

Muhammad then moved to the boundary in place of the struggling Tyrique Stevenson upon Gordon's return and his play has not dropped off at all.

As we mentioned, Stevenson has struggled this season, but so has Jaylon Johnson, who is having the worst campaign of his career.

Muhammad's play has been a much-needed boost for Chicago and one has to wonder just where the Bears' defense would've been had the rookie not stepped up.

My choice for Bears' non-QB MVP

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) celebrates during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We're giving it to Burden over Muhammad, and for one very specific reason.

There was nothing more important for the Bears than Williams taking that next step in his career, which he obviously has done.

Because Burden has been Williams' top and most consistent target, that means he has played a huge role in the Bears quarterback's ascension

It's tough to find more value than what Burden has provided for the Bears this season, but we will say Muhammad is very close.

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