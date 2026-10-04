Chicago Bears vs. New York Jets Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out For Week 4

The Chicago Bears and New York Jets have put out their lists of inactives ahead of the Week 4 game on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field.

No major surprises for the Bears when it comes to their inactives for this week. Caleb Williams, Ozzy Trapilo and Cam Lewis headline the list, but all three were expected to sit out.

Williams is still working back from his hamstring injury and he was ruled out on Friday, Lewis was doubtful with a hip injury and Trapilo is still ramping up in his return from a torn patellar tendon.

Defensive lineman James Lynch is the closest thing to a surprise after he has had a fairly sizeable role over three games. However, the veteran hasn't done much with his opportunity, hence his status as a healthy scratch.

As for the Jets, no real surprises, either. Breece Hall, Adonai Mitchell, Dylan Parham and Mason Taylor were all ruled out on Friday. Former Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright is a healthy scratch.

Now the full list of inactives for both teams.

Chicago Bears inactives

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Caleb Williams

DB Cam Lewis

DE Jamree Kromah

OT Ozzy Trapilo

DT Jayden Loving

DL James Lynch

New York Jets inactives

New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) leaves the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Adonai Mitchell

RB Breece Hall

CB Nahshon Wright

LB Kiko Mauigoa

ED Kinglsey Enagbare

LG Dylan Parham

TE Mason Taylor.

How Bears will replace missing starters

Chicago Bears cornerback Cam Lewis (21) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Williams out for a second straight game, the Bears will start Tyson Bagent instead of Case Keenum, who started last week.

Bagent is officially the No. 2 signal-caller, but he didn't start last week because of insufficient time to prepare because he was in the concussion protocol.

As for Williams, he has a three-to-four week timeline, so he might miss one or two more games after this one.

With Lewis sidelined, the Bears will deploy Xavier Woods at safety next to Dillon Thieneman and Malik Muhammad will move back to the slot after playing mostly on the outside in Week 3.

At left tackle, Theo Benedet is getting the start after Braxton Jones was placed on injured reserve on Friday.

As we previously mentioned, Trapilo isn't quite ready to return, but if he's back next week, he will likely get the start over Benedet after his impressive play at left tackle last season.

Next week, the Bears might be getting some reinforcements on the defensive side of the ball.

Kyler Gordon, Noah Sewell and Shemar Turner are all eligible to come off the physically unable to peform list, and it appears there's a good chance they might be able to do so.

We say that because all three were full participants in practice this past week. Gordon turned in three full practices while Sewell and Turner had two limited sessions before finishing off the week as full participants.