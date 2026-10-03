Bears Rumor Confirms Chicago's Week 4 QB Decision Between Tyson Bagent, Case Keenum

The Chicago Bears have reportedly made their decision about who will start between quarterbacks Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum in Week 4 against the New York Jets.

When asked about who would start on Friday after Caleb Williams was officially ruled out again due to his hamstring injury, head coach Ben Johnson decided to keep it close to the vest.

However, the Bears head coach wasn't able to keep it secret for long. According to The Athletic's Dan Wiederer, the Bears are going to start Bagent in Week 4 versus the Jets.

"The Chicago Bears are switching lanes at quarterback again, with Tyson Bagent now in line to start Sunday’s home game against the New York Jets, according to multiple sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the decision," Wiederer wrote.

Case Keenum is one-and-done

Chicago Bears quarterback Case Keenum (11) looks to pass the ball during the second half agfaiunst the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, the Bears gave the ball to Case Keenum last week after Bagent, who is officially the team's No. 2 quarterback, wasn't ready to start after not being involved in the game plan much.

That was because Bagent spent most of the week recovering from a concussion that prevented him from being in the building early in the week. Bagent was active on gameday, though, and served as Keenum's backup.

Keenum was sensational against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3, completing 24-of-34 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns while also adding a rushing score.

Because of that performance, many believed the Bears would stick with the hot hand, but clearly that is not the case and the Bears will instead follow their depth chart.

What Ben Johnson said about Tyson Bagent

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) celebrates his run against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson hinted after Monday's game that the team would turn to Bagent because, well, he's the No. 2 quarterback for a reason.

"We'll have a discussion as a coaching staff and we'll see where we need to go from here," Johnson said. "But I said it last week and I'll say it again: There was a reason why Tyson ended training camp as our No. 2 quarterback."

The Bears have a ton of faith in Bagent, with Johnson noting back in February that he believes Bagent might be one of the best 32 quarterbacks in the league, which means he views him as a starting-caliber player.

"I do think there's a merit to habing a strong No. 2 quarterback, which he certainly fits that bill. I'm of the mind the mindset he's probably one of the best 32 (QBs) in the NFL. His preseason tape over the past few years has probably confirmed that in my opinion. But if I took myself out of the equation, I want what's best for him. If he would like an opportunity to start I certainly hope he can get that somewhere," Johnson said.

One plus for starting Bagent is the fact that he will be able to showcase what he can do as a starter, which could help Chicago flip him for a solid return down the road.

But, first things first, Bagent has to get the job done against New York on Sunday, and for as long as Williams remains sidelined, which could be a few more weeks.