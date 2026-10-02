Bears' Ben Johnson Gives Positive Update on D'Andre Swift's Injury

The Chicago Bears' Thursday injury report didn't carry many surprises, except for one. Running back D'Andre Swift, who was not on Wednesday's injury report at all, was listed as 'Did Not Practice' (DNP) with a knee injury. However, head coach Ben Johnson has put to bed any fears of a prolonged absence for Swift.

According to Bears reporter Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Johnson told the media ahead of Friday's practice that Swift is just "feeling the effects of a Monday night football game." Biggs went on to say that Swift will likely practice today in some capacity, which bodes well for his availability on Sunday.

Ben Johnson needs all of his playmakers to contribute on Sunday

Chicago Bears RB D'Andre Swift carries the ball in a game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through three weeks of the 2026 NFL season, Swift is making good on the three-year extension he signed with the Bears in August. He's among the NFL's Top 10 in both rushing attempts and rushing yards, and his three rushing touchdowns has him tied for the fifth most. Together with second year running back Kyle Monangai, Swift has led the Bears to a league-leading 184.3 rushing yards per game.

Having him available on Sunday will be paramount for the Bears; Ben Johnson also ruled Caleb Williams out for this Week 4 matchup, his second straight missed game since he was diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring injury. In his place will start either Case Keenum or Tyson Bagent, but regardless of who gets the start, Williams' playmaking will be sorely missed against what has been a feisty New York Jets defense.

If Swift were to miss Sunday's game or be limited in how many snaps he could take, the task ahead of the Bears will only get taller. Sure, they beat the Cincinnati Bengals last year without Swift, but they still had Williams under center. That won't be the case against the Jets. Without Williams, everyone else on the offense needs to step up, be available, and play their best game.

The Bottom Line

Chicago Bears RB D'Andre Swift runs the ball and directs blockers. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Swift does indeed practice on Friday, then he should be good to go on Sunday. As Johnson noted, they're all still recovering from a late Monday night game, and that can take an extra toll on players, especially running backs. If Swift does play, I would expect him to once again be a central part of Johnson's game plan.

Though the running game didn't find much traction against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3, not until garbage time at least, New York's defensive line should not be able to control the line of scrimmage as effectively. More running lanes should be opened up for Swift and Monangai early in the game, which will open up the passing game for whoever gets the start, whether that's Tyson Bagent or Case Keenum.