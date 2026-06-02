As a few teams around the NFL made massive moves at two of the Chicago Bears' positions of need, it was a reminder that it's never too late for the Bears to improve their roster.

We saw the Los Angeles Rams acquire Myles Garrett, which was a tough pill for Bears fans to swallow considering the lack of action at edge rusher this offseason and the fact that the NFC might go through the Rams, who also knocked the Bears out of the postseason in 2025.

The New England Patriots also pulled off a trade for A.J. Brown, who solidifies the wide receivers room for ascending quarterback Drake Maye, who, like Caleb Williams, is looking to cement himself during the 2026 campaign.

After seeing those trades, we're exploring some players who could be traded next that would help the Bears address a need, and one of them is an option because of the trade the Patriots pulled off.

Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte

New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Bears have two unproven players atop the depth chart at wide receiver in Rome Odunze and Luther Burden, and two unproven players in Jahdae Walker and Zavion Thomas and two recently unproductive veterans in Kalif Raymond and Scotty Miller competing for the WR3 and depth roles.

Boutte has been more productive in recent years than both Miller and Raymond and is far more proven than Walker and Thomas, as evidenced by his two 500-yard seasons in a row.

The Patriots have now acquired A.J. Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles, which makes Boutte expendable. It feels like it's a matter of when, not if, the Patriots trade him and general manager Ryan Poles should definitely put in a call.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has maintained that the Patriots are looking for a Day 3 pick (fifth or sixth round) for Boutte. That would be a small price to pay to fortify Caleb Williams' group of pass-catchers ahead of a crucial season for the quarterback.

Cardinals EDGE Josh Sweat

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Bears have not made any additions to an edge rushers room that was underwhelming in 2025, a season in which the Bears finished tied for the seventh-fewest sacks and totaled the second-worst pass-rush win rate.

Chicago has made it clear they are depending on guys like Dayo Odeyingbo, Shemar Turner and Austin Booker to take a step up opposite Montez Sweat, along with better coaching.

There is zero guarantee Odeyingbo and Turner bounce back from their disappointing performances last season, especially with both returning from significant injuries. Booker has the best chance to answer the bell, but one season with decent production (4.5 sacks in 10 games) isn't enough to say he will.

Sweat is reportedly unhappy in Arizona and the Cardinals are getting calls on the veteran edge rusher.

That puts a trade in play, and it's one the Bears should pull the trigger on with Sweat's history of impressive production that includes two double-digit sack seasons, including a 12-sack showing in 2025.

Sweat is also an effective run defender, which is notable because the Bears had the sixth-worst run defense in the NFL last season. The veteran has tallied a Pro Football Focus run defense grade of 69.3 or better in three of the last four campaigns.

Dolphins DT Zach Sieler

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler. | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

The Dolphins have been tearing down their roster throughout the offseason and there's a good chance they may not be done yet.

Sieler is someone to keep an eye on as a trade candidate. At 31, the veteran doesn't figure to be in the long-term plans of the rebuilding Dolphins.

We mentioned the Bears struggles in run defense already, and if nothing changes that doesn't figure to improve much after both Grady Jarrett and Gervon Dexter struggled against the run in 2025. The Bears also need more pass-rush juice inside.

Sieler has been a solid run defender his entire career after never posted a run defense grade lower than 63.2 since 2019. He has posted 69 or better in each of the past two seasons and has finished north of 78 three times.

Compare that to Jarrett and Dexter, who finished with PFF grades of 44.5 and 44.0 in 2025. Even free-agent acquisition Neville Gallimore (45.8) has struggled against the run.

Sieler would also amount to an upgrade for the pass-rush. The veteran had 5.5 sacks last season, which would have been more than every Bears interior defender other than Dexter, and he posted a pair of 10-sack seasons in the two years prior.

Sieler still has three more years on his contract after 2026, but there's also no guaranteed salary on it, per Over The Cap. That means Chicago won't be tied to the veteran for the long haul if things don't pan out.