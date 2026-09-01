Kyle Monangai Injury Update From Ben Johnson Puts Bears RB's Week 1 Status in Doubt

As cutdown day in the NFL approached, we were interested to find out if Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai might start the season on injured reserve.

Monangai is dealing with a hyperextended knee he suffered at the team's Aug. 16 practice and hasn't practiced since.

While reports suggested it was nothing serious for Monangai, we have been down that road before with Coby Bryant, who went from being out eight to 10 weeks, per reports, to having a significant injury that could cost him the entire year.

Now that the cutdown deadline has passed and the Bears have finalized their initial 53-man group, we have a better idea where Monangai stands in terms of a rough timeline for his return.

Kyle Monangai injury update after cuts

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) stretches during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UPDATE: Well, well, well, we have an official update from the Bears on Tuesday, which was given by head coach Ben Johnson after this article was initially published.

Johnson revealed that Monangai is still week to week with his injury, which is the same label the Bears head coach gave Monangai the last time he provided an update.

Ben Johnson says Kyle Monangai (knee) is week-to-week, which would indicate his status for the Bears’ opener is in question. — Chris Emma (@ChrisEmma1) September 1, 2026

As we sit here on Sept. 1, Monangai has 12 days to get right before the season-opener on Sept. 13. It's not looking good.

END OF UPDATE

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Thankfully, when the Bears cut their roster down to 53 players, Monangai was with the active players and was not moved to an injured list, which would have meant he would miss the first four games of the 2026 campaign.

Of course, it's always possible things can change between now and Week 1, but so far it's looking good for the Bears back to at least suit up in one of the first four contests of 2026.

As far as an exact timeline goes, we still don't have one, as the injury updates pertaining to Monangai have been few and far between.

The last we heard, head coach Ben Johnson labeled Monangai as week to week on Aug. 18.

What has been telling is we haven't seen Monangai getting in any work on the field before preseason games, like Luther Burden, for example. That could be a hint Monangai isn't that close to getting back, but we can't confirm that is the case, either.

And so we wait...

Kyle Monangai's fantasy football value

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts after a first down carry against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monangai had a phenomenal rookie campaign as part of one of the best running back duos in the NFL, along with D'Andre Swift.

Monangai ripped off 783 yards and five scores on 169 carries, and he added 164 receiving yards on 18 grabs. Making those numbers more impressive, Monangai did not garner a regular role until Week 7.

Despite sharing a backfield with Swift and not being consistently involved until Week 7, Monangai still finished as the RB30 overall, per Fantasy Pros, and proved to be a solid flex option.

Monangai is once again slated to split work with Swift, who has looked great this offseason.

While that's a troubling situation on the surface, it's important to note the Bears are a run-heavy team, as evidenced by Chicago finishing with the fifth-most carries last season.

That means there is still going to be ample opportunities for Monangai to get the rock. And, with Monangai slated to be involved starting in Week 1 (if he's healthy enough to play), Chicago's 2025 seventh-round pick is primed for better production in his second season.

We project Monangai will amount to a strong flex option with RB2 upside and will crack the top 25 among running backs in 2026.

Who would replace Monangai?

Chicago Bears running back Salvon Ahmed (36) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Monangai isn't ready for Week 1, somebody is going to have to soak up at least some of his carries. We would expect most of them to go to Swift, of course.

Roschon Johnson is the only other back on the 53-man roster, so Monangai's absence would lead to the Bears elevating a back from the practice squad. Chicago has two on the practice squad in Salvon Ahmed and Zavier Scott.

Ahmed has been with the Bears the entire offseason, while Scott was just signed after cutdown day. That gives the edge to Ahmed to get the nod on gameday if the Bears need a third back.

When it comes to who would get the work between Ahmed and Johnson, we would lean Ahmed, who was clearly the superior runner over Johnson throughout the offseason.

The only reason we can think of for Johnson beating out Ahmed is special teams, where Johnson has proven more reliable during his career.

All that said, grabbing Ahmed or Johnson is highly unlikely to yield any kind of positive results for fantasy managers, as Swift will probably take the vast majority of work if Monangai is out.