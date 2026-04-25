Chicago Bears' remaining 2026 NFL Draft Picks Going Into Day 3

Two days of the 2026 NFL Draft are in the books and the Chicago Bears will now turn their attention to Day 3 of the three-day event, when the team will have a total of four picks.

It was a strange Day 2, to say the least. After the Bears picked up Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman in Round 1, it looked like Chicago was primed to make a run on defensive players, which would have been the right approach given their needs on that side of the ball.

Instead, the Bears shocked the world by making three picks on the offensive side of the ball with Stanford tight end Sam Roush, LSU wide receiver Zavion Thomas and Iowa Center Logan Jones.

Now, this isn't to say the Bears didn't have needs at those spots, but their defensive needs far outweighed those ones. Making things more frustrating, there is certainly a world where all of those players don't make an impact in Year 1.

The Bears now have one day left to add to those positions, but nobody should be holding their breath for Chicago to do so at this point. Here's a look at the picks the Bears have left.

Bears' NFL Draft picks going into Day 3

The 2026 NFL Draft Theater stage. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 4, Pick 129 (from Los Angeles Rams)

Round 5, Pick 144 (from Tennessee Titans)

Round 7, Pick 239 (from Eagles)

Round 7, Pick 241

The Bears' fourth-round pick came in the draft-day trade with the Los Angeles Rams last year.

Chicago's fifth-round pick came in the trade back in the second round with the Tennessee Titans this year. That deal saw the Bears give up Pick No. 60 (from Buffalo Bills) for Pick Nos. 69 (third round) and 144 (fifth round).

Bears' biggest remaining needs

Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are three glaring needs the Bears need to address.

The most important because of positional value is edge rusher, where the Bears are still in a position to rely heavily on Dayo Odeyingbo and Austin Booker.

Then, you have the interior of the defensive line, which needs a run-stopper and more pass-rush juice.

Rounding out the list of the biggest needs is cornerback, a position that needs more competition for Tyrique Stevenson.

Bears' completed draft picks

Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 1, Pick 25: S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

Round 2, Pick 57: C Logan Jones, Iowa

Round 3, Pick 69 (via TEN): TE Sam Roush, Stanford

Round 3, Pick 89: WR Zavion Thomas, LSU

2026 NFL Draft schedule, how to watch

The 2026 NFL Draft Theater stage. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Day 3 (Rounds 4-7): Saturday, April 25, 11 a.m. CT on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish)