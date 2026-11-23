CHICAGO — Considering how little opportunity there can be for younger wide receivers in the Bears offense, rookie Zavion Thomas has simply had to make do with just 10 targets over the first nine games.

The speedy third-rounder from LSU finally made a statement on offense Sunday to end a week when no one could have even been sure he would play because of an ankle injury suffered during practice.

Thomas made the only Bears plays 20 yards or longer during their 21-13 win and provided hope he could be the speed factor they need to open up bigger throws downfield in the season's second half.

“He's a player that continues to learn, and we get more trust in every week," coach Ben Johnson said. "I know he's working hard behind the scenes. (Receivers) Coach (Antwaan) Randle El, (offensive quality control) coach Isaiah Ford, they're spending a lot of extra time with him. So, you see over the course of a week of practice that he's more on it. As a result, the coaches and his teammates have more trust in him."

What a catch by Zavion Thomas.



Check out the route too. So quick in and out of the break after the wiggle. 👀 #DaBears #Bears pic.twitter.com/E0fX0Bog72 — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) November 22, 2026

Thomas caught a 40-yard pass downfield near the sideline on third-and-17 to ignite a drive to a field goal for a 19-10 Bears lead in the third quarter. His 30-yard run on a reverse in the second quarter came two plays before Caleb Williams threw a 15-yard TD pass to Colston Loveland.

"Each and every opportunity I get a chance to make a play that's what I'm going to do," Thomas said.

He more or less has to with Rome Odunze, Luther Burden, Colston Loveland and Kalif Raymond all ranking ahead of him in receiver pecking order. The ledger Sunday read two catches for 56 yards on three targets, a 30-yard run and a 29-yard kick return.

Another Bears rookie making an impact!



Zavion Thomas with a big pickup on the trick play



NOvsCHI on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/aY4TjGV5pB — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026

As impressive as both the big plays were, the catch he made in the fourth quarter on third-and-1 for 16 yards might have been the biggest. He came back after his route to the sidelines and caught a pass Williams threw on the run under pressure to his left for a 16-yard gain, getting the Bears out of a hole when they led 21-10. Replay verified the catch.

The reception let the Bears chew more clock and the Saints simply didn't have time to do anything at the end but try a failed onside kick.

“He made a hell of a catch right there," Williams said. "Couldn't get all of it behind the throw because of, I think it was (Saints LB Danny) Stutsman, right there, right next to me, running with me. And so he made an aggressive movement. We locked eyes, and he came back and made a play for us.”

If Zavion gets outside to the hashes instead of trying to split two defenders here he scores.



Never ran that fast in my life maybe it’s hard to make that cut, but he had a lineman with leverage. Use it. https://t.co/OkyBKxPWui pic.twitter.com/pNUogYajTZ — Trey² (@PeanutChillman) November 23, 2026

Thomas is still a rookie, so he's coming into games with a specific set of plays designed to take advantage of his 4.28-second 40-yard speed.

"His package of plays that he goes into a game with, it's going to continue to grow," Johnson said. "We know how much of a playmaker he can be when the ball gets in his hands.

Caleb with a 40-yard dime to Zavion 🔥



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/IrHylu2dhR — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 22, 2026

"Elite speed; I think for a guy that fast, it's really impressive how well he can track the ball and has natural hands when it comes to that. I think we'll continue to see where it goes. He's got a really bright future.”

Expect that package of plays to continue expanding as long as Thomas is going to produce results like Sunday, when he made three of their six longest plays.

Ben Johnson on Zavion Thomas' Performance Today:



"Yeah, he's a player that continues to learn and we get more trust in every week. His package of plays that he goes into a game with is going to continue to grow. We know how much of a playmaker he can be when the ball gets in his… pic.twitter.com/dfgte2iDaH — Bears on Real (@BearsOnReal) November 22, 2026



