Chicago Bears Grab 'Top Back' as D'Andre Swift Replacement in 2027 NFL Mock Draft

As D'Andre Swift enters the final year of his contract, it feels like this is going to be his last season with the Chicago Bears.

That's because the Bears are likely going to balk at paying him the kind of money it'll take to keep Swift around — Spotrac projects a two-year, $17.6 million deal for Swift in free agency next year — especially if Kyle Monangai continues to ascend.

The Bears could opt to grab Swift's replacement in free agency by signing a cheaper veteran, but using a draft pick on the position feels like a real possibility, also.

And there's a new mock draft that has Chicago doing just that.

Bears take Ahmad Hardy in 2027 mock draft

Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a way-too-early 2027 mock draft from NFL Trade Rumors' Ethan Woodie, the Bears select Swift's replacement in Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy with the No. 18 overall pick.

"The top back in this class, Hardy is a true three-down workhorse," Woodie wrote. "He's a bigger back who runs through arm tackles with impunity, but he's not limited to just between-the-tackles or short-yardage work. When he hits that second gear, he races past defenders, and it gives him a lot more versatility than his profile would suggest."

Ahmad Hardy scouting report

Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy (29) rushes for yards during the first quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in Jacksonville. Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hardy has been a menace over the past two seasons, tallying 1,351 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in 2024 for Louisiana-Monroe, and then 1,649 yards and 16 scores on the ground for Missouri in 2025.

The Missouri star runs with power and has impressive contact balance but has also shown the ability to rip off chunk runs with breakaway speed despite registering a 4.59 40 time.

The problem with Hardy's college production is he has just 14 catches for 94 yards, which leads to concern about his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield and be a true three-down back.

One thing to monitor throughout the offseason with Hardy is his recovery from a gunshot wound in the upper leg. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz has said Hardy's status for this coming season is up in the air.

“We’re a long away from knowing what the football side of it will be, but from an overall health, he’ll be just fine," Drinkwitz said at SEC spring meetings.

A lot can change between now and next year's draft, but right now it looks like Hardy is on track to be the class' top running back. If so, he could be on Chicago's radar in Round 1 in 2027.