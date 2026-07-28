Chicago Bears' Top Trade Candidates Entering Training Camp

The Chicago Bears will definitely be making roster moves between now and the start of the 2026 regular season.

Not only do the Bears have to whittle their roster down to 53 by Aug. 30, they will also be looking to tie up any loose ends after cutdown day by adding players other teams cut.

Along the way, it's possible we see the Bears pull off a trade to either bring in or unload s player. Here str three players on Chicago's current roster who could get moved.

Tyson Bagent

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears admitted teams inquired about Tyson Bagent during the offseason, and while head coach Ben Johnson praised his backup quarterback profusely, he also didn't rule out Bagent being dealt.

"I love Tyson and that's one that kind of pulls at your heartstrings a little bit because he's someone that you care about so deeply, and he's a hell of a football player that at some point you want to see him have a chance to do it himself," Johnson said.

I'm of the mind the mindset he's probably one of the best 32 (QBs) in the NFL," he added. "His preseason tape over the past few years has probably confirmed that in my opinion. But if I took myself out of the equation, I want what's best for him. If he would like an opportunity to start I certainly hope he can get that somewhere."

The Bears are currently slated to have three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster after re-signing Case Keenum, so they have an established veteran backup in place if Bagent gets traded.

We wouldn't expect anything to happen early on in training camp, but if a team comes down with a significant injury or simply isn't happy with its quarterback situation over the course of the next month, Bagent could be on the move.

Garrett Bradbury

Chicago Bears offensive lineman Jaren Kump and Garrett Bradbury. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Garrett Bradbury was the Bears' solution to replace Drew Dalman after his unexpected retirement, but things have gotten a lot more interesting at center since then.

That's because the Bears drafted Logan Jones out of Iowa in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, which gives Bradbury competition he didn't have upon signing.

While we still believe Bradbury is the favorite to start, it's not crazy to think Jones could supplant him in training camp. If that happens, teams with a need at center could come calling.

It would probably be a better idea to hold on to Bradbury as depth behind the rookie, but it's also possible Chicago will do right by the veteran and trade him to a place that gives him a chance to start.

Cole Kmet

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the additions of Colston Loveland and Sam Roush over the past two offseason, we've maintained all offseason long that the Bears won't trade Cole Kmet, with the reason being Ben Johnson's affinity for multiple tight ends sets.

The Bears were among the league leaders in the usage of 12 and 13 personnel last season, and Johnson used the latter more and more as the campaign progressed.

However, there is also this: we can never say never in the NFL and there is a scenario in which we could see Chicago parting ways with Kmet, but it would take a lot.

Not only would Roush have to show he's ready to step into the TE2 role ahead of his first season in the NFL, but a desperate team would have to come with a better-than-expected offer for the veteran that blows Chicago's socks off.

Anything short of that and Kmet is staying in Chicago for 2026.