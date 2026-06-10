Chicago Bears Veterans Who Gained and Lost Ground on Day 1 of Minicamp

For the first time this offseason, the Chicago Bears had all of their healthy rookies and veterans on the practice field for the first day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

If you missed any of the action from Day 1, you can check out our biggest takeaways from the practice to catch up. We also highlighted how each draft pick did during the session.

Now, we're turning our attention to the Bears veterans who either gained or lost ground, whether that be in competitions or simply with our confidence level for them moving forward.

Our list includes several players, but also two entire units, one of which outshined the other.

Lost ground: Kyler Gordon

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon. | Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Gordon was injured throughout the two weeks of OTAs and is still not practicing with mandatory minicamp underway. The veteran is recovering from an unspecified soft-tissue injury.

While Gordon's job as the slot cornerback isn't in danger, his inability to practice once again will only add to the seeming frustration head coach Ben Johnson has over his lack of availability.

Meanwhile, Gordon's absence is opening the door for the Bears to give looks in the slot to other players, and who knows, maybe they find a diamond in the rough.

Gained ground: Jaylon Johnson

NFC defensive back Jaylon Johnson of the Chicago Bears. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Johnson was one of the bigger standouts at practice on Tuesday, with the veteran nabbing a pair of interceptions during the session.

While Johnson's spot on Chicago's defense is locked in, it's still huge to see him playing at a high level and every strong practice gives us more and more confidence he can rebound after what was an injury-plagued 2025 season that also saw him struggle when he was on the field.

If Johnson can return to form in 2026, he'll provide a massive boost to a Bears pass defense that ranked 22nd last season.

Lost ground: Jedrick Wills

Chicago Bears tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. | Jeff Lange via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Wills was a non-participant in practice during OTAs and he was once again not taking part on Day 1 of minicamp.

It remains unclear if his absence is related to the knee procedure he had that kept him out for all of the 2025 season. Regardless of what's keeping him out, Wills is falling further and further behind in the left tackle competition with each practice he doesn't partake in.

Gained ground: Dayo Odeyingbo and T.J. Edwards

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Chicago Bears defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

We'll group these two veterans together because they showed yet another sign of progress in their respective returns from injury as minicamp kicked off.

Last week, both players took part in some individual drills but did not do team work. However, that changed on Tuesday, when both Edwards and Odeyingbo were active during team period.

At this rate, it looks like both players are going to be ready to fully go in training camp, which has always been the goal.

Gained ground: Tyrique Stevenson

Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. | David Banks-Imagn Images

While Stevenson did exit practice with an injury, ex-Bears tight end Clay Harbor said the veteran was impressive before exiting.

"Tyrique Stevenson had some strong coverage snaps, including a PBU where he suffocated Rome (Odunze). Tweaked his ankle on the play," Harbor noted.

This is a far cry from OTAs, where Stevenson was the victim on a pair of long touchdown passes. The veteran is competing for a starting job, so he needs all the positive practices he can get. Tuesday's session will no doubt help his cause.

That said, Stevenson could lose ground if he sees an extended absence due to his injury. The good news is, it doesn't appear he's dealing with anything serious.

Lost and gained ground: Bears' offense and defense

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Zack Pearson of Bear Report reported that Chicago's defense had a superior showing to the offense after the latter shined during OTAs.

"This defense is going to be more versatile. The Bears caused a lot of confusion today. Different looks. Unblocked pressure," Harbor said. "Disguised coverage. Showing pressure and backing out."

"That’s what makes life hard on QBs when the picture changes after the snap," Harbor added.

Harbor revealed Caleb Williams "had a tougher day" with two picks, but the former Bears tight end also said Williams wasn't "terrible."

With how the defense played in 2025, this is an encouraging development.

Gained ground: Kalif Raymond

Chicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Raymond has long been considered the favorite for the WR3 job in a competition that will likely include Zavion Thomas and Jahdae Walker.

The veteran "made a lot of plays" on Tuesday, Harbor said, and he "flashed all over the field," CHGO Bears' Mark Carman noted.

The only blemish was Raymond and Caleb Williams having a miscommunication that led to an interception, but that's to be expected at this early stage with the quarterback and wide receiver still getting on the same page.

All in all, Raymond created at least a little more space between himself and the other WR3 competitors.