Not to be a downer, but the Chicago Bears didn't exactly look dominant in a 39-35 win over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Thanksgiving day.

By any stretch, Chicago proved contender status in taking the NFC North divisional lead with 11 games down and six to go. Still, the Bears' leaky defensive performance and familiar struggles in the offensive trenches prove that 9-2 doesn't automatically mean this is a championship season.

Chicago has these three glaring weaknesses to address before booking any parades down LaSalle Street:

Run Defense

Nov 26, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears traded for defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons before the trade deadline to address the team's run defense.

Simmons himself has drawn plenty of double-teams, so the issue have been on his teammates' inability to plug gaps. Thursday was a particularly rough day for the interior defensive trenches against Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Gibbs had 205 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, finding success between the tackles all afternoon.

Being so vulnerable against the run, especially with a secondary that's prone to big games from opposing quarterbacks, is not where Dennis Allen wants this group to be.

Left Tackle

Theo Benedet is seriously struggling to protect quarterback Caleb Williams' blindside in pass-protection this season. It may only be a matter of time before Ozzy Trapilo is given the nod at the left tackle spot after Benedet had his worst game of the season in Detroit.

Benedet gave up multiple instant pressures and was responsible for a sack in the second quarter. Granted, he was battling a quad issue from the team's 21-13 win over the New Orleans Saints this past Sunday, but Benedet didn't look capable of the responsibility.

Ben Johnson cannot keep relying on Williams' shiftiness to evade pressure created by Benedet getting burned right after snaps.

Tight End Depth

This isn't a self-inflicted wound. Chicago is experiencing an unbelievable string of bad luck in the tight end room after Colston Loveland's potentially season-ending knee injury. The Bears already lost Cole Kmet to a season-ending knee injury earlier this season.

Rookie Sam Roush looked capable in the snaps he got after Loveland was carted off the field, while veteran Stephen Carlson could be a reliable body in a pinch. Johnson spoke highly of both postgame and indicated that they'd factor into the offense in some form moving forward.

Still, one of Chicago's strongest positions has become a weakness until further notice. It's on Johnson to make sure that narrative doesn't stick.