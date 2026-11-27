Thanksgiving could've easily turned out to be a disastrous day for the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. The injury loss of tight end Colston Loveland puts the position in peril, since Cole Kmet is already out injured himself. Instead, Chicago left with a thrilling 39-35 win on the road that changes the trajectory of the season.

The Detroit Lions could've left with first place in the NFC North, but the Bears wouldn't stay down down. Chicago now sits atop the division with six games remaining.

These were the miracles that helped make this Thanksgiving matchup a classic for non-Lions fans:

Dillon Thieneman's Late Interception

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) is pushed out of bounds after making a catch Chicago Bears defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) during the first half of the NFL game at Ford Field in Detroit on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Once the Bears got the score to 35-32, the Lions went for the kill and had the ball around midfield. Detroit Quarterback Jared Goff threw a pass that was deflected off receiver Jameson Williams and into rookie safety Dillon Thieneman's hands, though, ending that momentum momentarily.

That play left a little over five minutes on the clock. It was the beginning of the end for Goff and Co., even though it wasn't their final drive.

It was Thieneman's third interception of the season, and one of the most memorable defensive plays of the game.

T.J. Edwards Gets Consecutive Stops on Third and Fourth Down Late

Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards had two of the other most memorable defensive plays of the game, stopping Detroit on third and fourth down to get the ball back before the game-winning drive with over two minutes left. It came after the offense had its own failed fourth-down attempt.

Edwards stopped Lions tight end Sam LaPorta short of the sticks on third down, then he tracked down running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the open field short of the first-down marker on a fourth-and-4 play to end the Lions' last possession.

Drew Petzing and Dan Campbell's decision to forego a 51-yard field goal was the catalyst for this miracle.

Caleb Williams Finds Rome Odunze on 6-Yard Game-Winning Touchdown

Leaving three seconds on the clock, Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams delivered a strike on an end zone fade route to Rome Odunze to take a 38-35 lead. Williams rallied the offense while down 11 and gets the glory for his late-game surge.

Detroit cornerback Rock Ya-Sin played Odunze tight, but Odunze got his feet in. Williams had a clean pocket to operate in during the game-winning play.

The Lions went the lateral route on the final play, but it was too little too late for Detroit.

It was the Bears' miracle Thanksgiving to celebrate, not the Lions'.