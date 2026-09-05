Colston Loveland's Tireless Work Ethic, Even on Off Days, Impressing Bears Teammates

Talent will only get you so far in the NFL. It also takes tireless work ethic and it's pretty clear Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland has both of those qualities.

Loveland is on the cusp of greatness going into his second year in the NFL. After a quiet start to his career, Loveland exploded in the second half of the season and ultimately finished with 58 catches for 713 yards and six touchdowns. Loveland led the Bears in the first two categories and was tied for first in the third.

Ahead of a season in which Loveland is expected to cement himself as an elite tight end, the Michigan product clearly isn't resting on his laurels.

On Thursday, Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond revealed that Loveland has a ridiculous work ethic, and not just at the facility. Raymond noted how Loveland invited him over to his house to catch 200 balls off the jugs machine, something Loveland regularly does on off days.

Raymond added that Loveland is always "itching to work."

"That guy is exceptional, just from a talent level, how he runs routes, and his hands. But what I love about Colston is he asks me every off day, 'Hey Leaf, the JUGS machine is open.' He's got one at his house, so I went over and we caught probably 200 passes together. That’s the part people don't see, he’s itching to work. That drive is what’s going to make him great," Raymond said.

This isn't the first time Raymond has praised Loveland's work ethic. Back in June, the veteran wideout was floored by the young Bears tight end getting in 100 jugs reps before practice began.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles has also been impressed with how Loveland works.

“His work ethic, how he plays the game, his teammates see that, and he'll continue to lead the team as we move forward," Poles said.

Loveland's obsessive work ethic comes from his desire to be great, something he spoke about on "The Pivot Podcast" last month.

"I want to be the best, I want to be the best in this position, and obviously I want the numbers and everything," Loveland said.

Sky-high expectations

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only did Loveland have an excellent second half of the regular season, he also shined in the playoffs, which is something you don't see often from rookies.

Loveland ripped off 137 yards on eight catches in the wild-card win over the Green Bay Packers, and then he posted 56 yards on four catches in the divisional-round loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

After his 2025 showing, Loveland has a great shot to be a 1,000-yard pass-catcher and could ultimately break Mike Ditka's long-standing record for the most receiving yards by a tight end in a season (1,076) in franchise history, a record that has stood for over 60 years.

It goes without saying that expectations for Loveland are through the roof, as they should be after how impressive he was in 2025.