Rome Odunze, D'Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai Monday Injury Updates Are Mixed Bag for Bears

The Chicago Bears held a short practice on Monday and we've got some injury updates on three key players, wide receiver Rome Odunze and running backs Kyle Monangai and D'Andre Swift.

Unfortunately, it wasn't all good news, as Odunze did not take part in the session but Swift and Monangai both did, according to The Athletic's Kevin Fishbain.

In what is more good news for Chicago, defensive end Austin Booker was at practice as well.

"Bears RBs D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai were at practice today. DE Austin Booker practiced as well. No sign of WR Rome Odunze. Just a 40-minute practice to kick off Week 1," he said.

Here's more information on Swift, Monangai and Odunze.

D'Andre Swift injury update

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) runs with the ball during Chicago Bears Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Swift exited practice early last week with what appeared to be a core injury at first. However, it was later revealed Swift was just dealing with a cramp.

Because reporters have been wrong before (see: Coby Bryant), we couldn't possibly feel good until we saw Swift actually practicing. Well, we saw that on Monday.

Attendance check: D’Andre Swift & Kyle Monangai!



Present!



Good to see Nos. 4 & 25 ahead of Week 1! pic.twitter.com/i4N2Ai8h1w — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) September 7, 2026

There's the receipt we were looking for, both for Monangai and Swift. This puts both on track to suit up on Sunday.

Swift is slated to lead the Bears' backfield once again this season after he broke the 1,000-yard mark in 2025. This is a crucial year for Swift, who is in the final year of his contract.

Kyle Monangai injury update

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) stretches during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before returning to practice on Monday, Monangai hadn't taken part in a practice since Aug. 16, when he came down with a hyperextended knee that left him week to week.

Monangai's participation in practice is the first he has seen since his injury and there is no longer any doubt about his status for Sunday's contest against the Carolina Panthers.

Monangai had an upstart rookie campaign that saw him break over 900 yards from scrimmage despite not having a regular role out of the gate. The second-year back should see ample work in the Bears' backfield despite having Swift in front of him.

Rome Odunze injury update

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) run on the field during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now for the bad news.

Odunze suffered an apparent leg injury at practice last Thursday, but early reports suggested it wasn't anything to worry about. Clearly we need to start worrying after he didn't suit up for practice to start the week.

The Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs reports that Odunze appeared to be dealing with a right ankle or foot issue when he got hurt initially.

For the record, Odunze's foot issue from last season was to his left, not his right.

Odunze sits atop the Bears' depth chart at wide receiver and is in a big year for his career as he looks to cement himself following an injury-plagued 2025 campaign.

Odunze will have competition for targets, though, as Luther Burden and Colston Loveland will be heavily involved, also.