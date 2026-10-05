Was D'Andre Swift Benched? What Ben Johnson Said About Bears RB's Week 4 Disappearance

While the Chicago Bears had a strong day overall in the Week 4 win over the New York Jets, D'Andre Swift did not.

Swift carried the rock 15 times for 58 yards, which is less than four yards per carry, and he was stuffed on multiple goal-line chances.

But those weren't even the worse things to happen to Swift, as he inexplicably fumbled in the third quarter, which helped set the struggling Jets up for a field goal a handful of plays later.

After Swift lost the football, we didn't see him for the rest of the game. Meanwhile, Kyle Monangai ran wild over Gang Green.

After the win, when asked if Swift was out of the game because of injury, Johnson said that was not the case.

“No, nothing like that," Johnson said.

Johnson says Swift was benched without saying Swift was benched

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So, if Swift wasn't sitting for the final quarter and a half because of injury, that would mean he was indeed benched, and it's hard to argue with the logic behind that decision.

Not only was Swift's fumble inexcusable and costly, Monangai was also running a lot better than his backfield mate.

The second-year running back cooked the Jets for 146 yards and two scores on 30 carries. It was a much-needed showing for the Bears' rushing attack, which had struggled the last two games.

Goal-line struggles

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) loses his footing against New York Jets cornerback Azareye'h Thomas (1) during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monangai was also able to do what Swift couldn't, which was convert goal-line carries into touchdowns.

Swift had two chances on the first drive, but after being credited with a touchdown on two separate occasions, reviews overturned those scores and the Bears ultimately turned it over on downs.

On the very next drive, the Bears found themselves in the same situation and Monangai got stuffed once before he broke the plain.

"You gotta get the ball across the goal line," Monangai said after the game, according to Gabby Hajduk of ChicagoBears.com. "It really shouldn't have taken me that many plays... [but] I'm gonna scrap for every yard I can."

The Bears should be using Monangai at the goal line exclusively, as his power running style is a much better fit for those situations than Swift's.

The Kyle Monangai show

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts after a play against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Swift's fumble in the third quarter, it was all Monangai after that, and he made the most of his opportunities, as he helped put the Jets away for good by allowing Chicago to control the clock.

"He ran hard, really hard," head coach Ben Johnson said of the former seventh-round pick. "He found some creases, turned on the gas, and threw a really good stiff arm out there.

"When you see a guy running like that, as a play caller you just want to keep feeding him. It elevates everybody blocking for him and gives the whole unit a spark, which we really needed."

For Swift's sake, we would like to say Johnson didn't put him back in simply because of how well Monangai was running, but given the fact Johnson didn't just come out and flatly say that, it's obvious the fumble was behind Swift's absence.