Bears' Ben Johnson Gives Hopeful Injury Update for Kyle Monangai

The Chicago Bears got another injury scare on Sunday after their dominant Week 4 victory over the New York Jets. Kyle Monangai, who carried the rock 30 times for 146 yards and a pair of touchdowns, exited the game early for what appeared to be a well-earned rest, but we learned after the game from head coach Ben Johnson that Monangai had injured his thumb, casting doubt on his Week 5 status.

However, it looks like Monangai and the Bears dodged a bullet. In Ben Johnson's Monday press conference with the media, he revealed that Monangai's thumb injury is "a day-to-day deal" and that he's "going to be okay", according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin. By the sound of that, Monangai shouldn't have to miss any time.

Kyle Monangai is making a case to be Chicago's top running back

Chicago Bears RB Kyle Monangai reacts after a play against the New York Jets. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears have only played four games so far in 2026, but Monangai is off to a hot start. He's currently on pace to hit 1,377 yards and 13 touchdowns. For reference, he finished his rookie season with 783 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Of course, the sample size for 2026 is small and those projections likely won't hold, but I think he's a lock to at least eclipse 1,000 rushing yards.

If he does hit that mark, I think it will be fair to wonder who the RB1 in Chicago actually is. D'Andre Swift signed a three-year extension with the Bears in August, and it was a well-deserved extension, but Monangai looks like he's already surpassed Swift. Monangai has rushed for 324 yards so far while Swift is at 311 yards, and he's done it on nine fewer carries.

Additionally, in Sunday's win against the Jets, Ben Johnson apparently benched Swift following his third quarter fumble. All but four rushing attempts from that point onward went to Monangai, and those other four went to Roschon Johnson.

The Bottom Line

Chicago Bears RB Kyle Monangai runs with the ball against the New York Jets. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears will be lucky if Monangai doesn't need to miss any time. Up next they have a critical rivalry matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field. A win there would not only push the Bears closer to the top of the NFC North but also keep the Packers down in last place. And since Ben Johnson already confirmed that Tyson Bagent will start in Week 5, the Bears are likely going to need another strong performance from Monangai.