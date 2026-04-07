Bears Named a Perfect Fit For One of the Draft's Top Defensive Playmakers

The Chicago Bears are in a good position to build on last season's performance and cement themselves as a contender. However, they still have a few weaknesses on the defensive side of the ball.

Luckily for them, their weaknesses match up with the strengths of the 2026 NFL Draft class. They need to add another starting safety, reinforcements along the defensive line, and potentially some competition at the cornerback position.

I know the safety position is considered the least pressing of their remaining needs. Teams can usually find a starting-caliber player there after the first round. However, this is one class where I think it would make a lot of sense to prioritize the position in the first round under the right circumstances.

Those "right circumstances" mentioned above are predicated upon one of the top three safeties being on the board at pick 25. Caleb Downs, Dillon Thieneman, and Emmanuel McNeill-Warren would all be incredible values late in the first round.

The NFL's Next Gen Stats Analytics Team specifically highlighted McNeill-Warren as the potential perfect addition to the Bears' defense. They believe he would fit Dennis Allen's scheme like a glove.

The 2025 Bears' defense began to click when Chicago acquired C.J. Gardner-Johnson to be a hybrid nickel/safety prior to Week 9. With Gardner-Johnson now in Buffalo, the Bears may have the chance to add a rookie at 25th overall who can replicate his disruptiveness in the hook/curl zone and off-tackle run game. Dennis Allen's split-field defense could flourish with McNeil-Warren and Kyler Gordon patrolling the seams while Coby Bryant erases the deep middle. Chicago's defense thrived on takeaways last season, and McNeil-Warren could help maintain that trend with last year's greatest turnover weapon, Kevin Byard, now in New England. McNeil-Warren recorded five collegiate interceptions, including a pick-six last season, and compiled a whopping nine forced fumbles. Next Gen Stats Analytics Team, NFL.com

I completely agree with their take on this one. Hearing McNeill-Warren's name called at pick 25 would be music to my ears.

I'm usually an advocate for waiting to address the safety position until later in the draft and improving the trenches in round one. With that said, this is one year where I think they would be better off addressing the trenches on day two if it meant they could get a playmaker like EMW on day one.

The University of Toledo product not only had a respectable five interceptions, but he also finished his career with a whopping nine forced fumbles. He spammed the patented Peanut Punch early and often. He'd be an icon if he could replicate that ball production (especially in the manner it occurred) in the Windy City.

His knack for creating turnovers would also make him a fun project for Al Harris. Likewise, his versatility in both coverage and run support would make him a perfect fit for Dennis Allen's defense, as he historically prefers safeties who aren't funneled into the normal strong safety or free safety roles.

Oct 25, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus (4) is tackled by Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (7) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Furthermore, it's also worth noting that the hit rate for late first-round safeties has been much better than the hit rate for late first-round defensive tackles and edge rushers over the past 15 years. I know some might not like going for a first-round safety, but there are plenty of reasons for optimism if they landed one of the top three guys at pick 25.

EMW might widely be considered the third-best safety in the class, but there are also a few significant reasons to believe he might be the best fit. The move would be an absolute slam dunk.