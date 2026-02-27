PFF Reveals Ideal Haul for Chicago Bears in 2026 NFL Draft

With the 2026 NFL Combine currently underway in Indianapolis, the NFL draft season is officially in full swing. Over the next couple of days, hundreds of prospects will show off their athletic abilities, either to their detriment or to their great advantage. In the case of Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles, his record-breaking Combine performance has turned heads and made him a lock to be a top draft pick in April.

Unfortunately for the Chicago Bears, they won't be anywhere close to drafting Styles. They hold the No. 25 pick, and are unlikely to trade up in what is shaping up to be an underwhelming draft class. General manager Ryan Poles will have to make the best pick he can in his current draft slot and hope that value intersects need once again and deliver an ideal prospect to Chicago.

But what exactly would an ideal draft haul look like for the Bears this year? Bradley Locker, an NFL contributor for Pro Football Focus, thinks he knows. He compiled the ideal haul for every team in the first three rounds of the 2026 NFL draft, and his selections for the Bears are intriguing.

1. Peter Woods - Defensive Tackle, Clemson

There are four defensive tackles that I think would make for a good pick for the Bears at No. 25, and Woods is one of them. His measurements at the Combine weren't great (sub-32" arms), but his tape shows plenty of explosiveness off the line and raw strength, too. Critics point to a regression in 2025, but, as is the case with defensive line teammate T.J. Parker, that is more an indictment of Clemson as a team than of their two best defenders as players.

Locker notes that in 2024, Woods earned a 74.0 pass rush grade and a 74.2 grade against the run, and those are the marks that I think are more indicative of his NFL potential.

Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. A.J. Haulcy - Safety, LSU

The Bears are almost certainly going to part ways with one of their two starting safeties from 2025, which makes that position a true need for 2026. I like the idea of sending the Bears a safety here, and Haulcy, who earned an 88.6 coverage grade in 2025, would be a solid answer.

However, I think the Bears would be better served by either going for Dillon Thieneman in Round 1, as I did in my latest three-round 2026 NFL mock draft, or waiting until Round 3, where they could likely select Penn State's Zakee Wheatley, who could be a perfect fit for the Bears based on his Senior Bowl performance.

Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

3. Skyler Bell - Receiver, UConn

Locker makes a solid case for the Bears drafting a receiver in Round 3. If D.J. Moore is traded, and it's starting to look like they're shopping him, they'll want to make sure they've got solid receiver depth behind Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III. However, I don't think that's enough of an issue to justify spending a Top 100 pick, especially not when the defense needs so much help.

Jahdae Walker, who caught Caleb Williams' game-tying pass in the Bears' sensational comeback victory over the Packers in Week 16, has done enough to earn a long look as the WR3 this offseason, in my opinion. Otherwise, I would say the Bears would be better served bringing back Olamide Zaccheaus on another one-year deal to fill that role. Skyler Bell may be a fine NFL receiver, but I'd rather see the Bears take a swing at linebacker with this pick.

David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Bottom Line

I wouldn't exactly call this draft haul ideal, but I wouldn't complain too much. Woods has the potential to be the best defensive tackle from his class, and Haulcy is a good, tough safety. Bell would be more of a project and likely wouldn't see the field much as a rookie, but I would trust Ben Johnson to get the most out of him.

Overall, I would give this draft a B- grade.