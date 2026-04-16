Full First-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft Sees Explosive Pass Rusher Fall to Bears

The 2026 NFL draft is exactly one week away, which means it's time for a predictive first-round mock draft. This will be different from my recent seven-round mock draft for the Chicago Bears. That one was only for the Bears, and it was only what I believe to be a possible scenario. In this mock, I am predicting what I think each of the first 32 selections will be.

Just to be clear, this is what I think will happen, now what I would do if I were running any of these teams, though I do agree with most of these picks. This is also subject to change in the event of a blockbuster trade, like if the Bears capitalize on the 'dire' situation facing Dexter Lawrence and the New York Giants.

One more housekeeping item: there are no trades in this mock draft. It's hard enough to predict the selections, and trying to predict one of countless possible trade scenarios is not only hopeless, but it also allows for too much personal bias. I'm trying to be as objective as possible in this mock draft. Now let's get to those picks.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza - Quarterback, Indiana

I don't think I need to justify this prediction.

2. New York Jets: David Bailey - EDGE, Texas Tech

Head coach Aaron Glenn will not get a third year in New York if 2026 goes poorly. With that in mind, I have the Jets going with Bailey over Arvell Reese. Reese will likely one day be the better player, but Bailey will have a more immediate impact, and that's what Glenn needs to save his job.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Arvell Reese - EDGE, Ohio State

The Cardinals benefit from desperation in New York and land the next potential superstar pass rusher. It'll take some time, but once Reese hits his ceiling, Myles Garrett's single-season sack record will be under fire.

4. Tennessee Titans: Jeremiyah Love - Running Back, Notre Dame

New head coach Robert Saleh will probably pound the table for a defensive player here, but I expect general manager Mike Borgonzi to overrule him. Borgonzi needs Cam Ward to take a big step forward in his development in 2026, and pairing him up with arguably the best running back prospect since Saquon Barkley will take a metric ton of pressure off the young quarterback's shoulders.

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5. New York Giants: Caleb Downs - Safety, Ohio State

Is drafting a safety with the fifth overall pick a good idea? If that safety's name is Caleb Downs, then yes. The Giants need good players up and down their roster, and Downs has the upside to be a perennial All-Pro. This is a no-brainer to me, even if safety is considered a non-premium position.

6. Cleveland Browns: Francis Mauigoa - Offensive Tackle, Miami

The Browns are likely to draft an offensive tackle and a receiver with their two first-round picks, and the depth of the receiver class looks better than the offensive tackle class, so I have them addressing the latter at this selection. Some analysts think Mauigoa should play guard in the NFL, but I strongly disagree. Look at the Bears' Darnell Wright as an example of what Mauigoa can be if Cleveland leaves him at right tackle.

7. Washington Commanders: Carnell Tate - Receiver, Ohio State

Quarterback Jayden Daniels was showing signs of regression in 2025, even before the injuries started piling up. The Commanders have to be sure that he's their franchise quarterback after this season, so I have them bringing in a dynamic receiver to take pressure off of Daniels and Terry McLaurin.

8. New Orleans Saints: Sonny Styles - Linebacker, Ohio State

The Saints need major upgrades on defense, and Styles is an absolute menace in the middle. He's got terrific size and explosive athleticism. He can attack downhill against the run, blitz, and hold his own in coverage. With proper development, he has perennial All-Pro written all over him.

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9. Kansas City Chiefs: Mansoor Delane - Cornerback, LSU

After the Chiefs traded Trent McDuffie to the Rams, cornerback became their most glaring need. Luckily for them, a great cornerback prospect falls right into their lap.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Rueben Bain Jr. - Defensive End, Miami

The Bengals cannot continue to waste an all-time great offensive core the way they've been doing. They must elevate their defense this year, and selecting Rueben Bain Jr. would go a long way towards fixing their issues on that side of the ball. Getting him at No. 10 is a bit of a steal, too.

11. Miami Dolphins: Makai Lemon - Receiver, USC

A full rebuild is just what the Dolphins needed, and they could go any number of ways with this pick, but I think they will target Makai Lemon. Releasing Tyreek Hill and trading Jaylen Waddle to the Broncos has left their wide receiver room empty. New quarterback Malik Willis needs someone to throw to, and that someone should be Lemon.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Dillon Thieneman - Safety, Oregon

If there's going to be a trade on draft night, it's likely to be the Cowboys. But for this mock draft, they stick and pick. They desperately need defensive improvements, and Thieneman is by far the best available defender. While safety is not their biggest need, Thieneman is a set-and-forget type of player who can free Dallas up to pursue improvements along the defensive line.

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13. L.A. Rams (via ATL): Kenyon Sadiq - Tight End, Oregon

I suspect the Rams to be another trade candidate, but only to move back in the draft. If they stay at No. 13, I think it makes the most sense to select another offensive weapon for Matt Stafford. Sadiq is basically a supersized receiver and would be a mismatch nightmare for most defenses.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Olaivavega Ioane - Guard, Penn State

The Ravens would have loved getting Sadiq here, but addressing their interior offensive line is arguably more important, especially after losing center Tyler Linderbaum. Ioane would be an instant upgrade at either left or right tackle and could be instrumental in getting the Ravens, now led by head coach Jesse Minter, back to the Super Bowl.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Spencer Fano - Offensive Tackle, Utah

Like the Ravens, the Bucs need help on the interior of their offensive line, and that's where Fano comes in. At the NFL Combine, Fano's arms measured at just 32 and 1/8 inches, well below the general minimum standard of 33" for NFL offensive tackles. Kicking him inside to guard would not only help the Bucs, but it would give Fano his best shot at success. In fact, he's already expressed openness to a position change.

16. New York Jets (via IND): Omar Cooper Jr. - Receiver, Indiana

Similar to their earlier first-round pick, I have the Jets playing it a bit safe here. I think Jordyn Tyson has more upside in the NFL, but his injury history is scary. Cooper, on the other hand, has a high floor as a good WR2 and the perfect complement to Garrett Wilson.

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17. Detroit Lions: Monroe Freeling - Offensive Tackle, Georgia

After losing right guard Kevin Zeitler and center Frank Ragnow last offseason, the Lions released left tackleTaylor Decker just last month. That's three members of their dominant 2024 offensive line that are now gone. The Lions have to find an instant impact starter for their offensive line if they want to get back to the top of the NFC North, and Freeling could be exactly that.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren - Safety, Toledo

Three safeties in Round 1? Don't be too surprised. All three are excellent prospects, and several teams have a glaring need at the safety position. The Vikings will likely be moving forward without long-time starter Harrison Smith, and they're going to need a rookie who can step in and immediately make an impact.

19. Carolina Panthers: Jordyn Tyson - Receiver, Arizona State

Bryce Young has so far been a bust for the Panthers, but he hasn't exactly had much to work with, either. The Panthers will want to make sure they give him every chance to prove that he's their franchise quarterback, and adding Jordyn Tyson would do exactly that. If he stays healthy (a huge 'if'), Tyson will likely be the best wide receiver from his class.

20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB): Jacob Rodriguez - Linebacker, Texas Tech

Rodriguez's meteoric rise up draft boards has been an incredible sight to see. He's undersized for a linebacker but is a bona fide playmaker. His 'Peanut Punch' is the best in the country, and if he keeps that up in the NFL, he's going to help give a dangerous Dallas Cowboys offense extra scoring chances.

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21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Keldric Faulk - Defensive End, Auburn

The Steelers drafted Cameron Heyward's future replacement last year, and now I see them selecting T.J. Watts' future replacement. Faulk needs a good deal of development, but he's got great size and unteachable athleticism. And at only 21 years old, he has a long runway to significantly improve his pass rush arsenal before he even gets to his prime.

22. L.A. Chargers: Blake Miller - Offensive Tackle, Clemson

Come hell or high water, the Chargers will commit to protecting Justin Herbert in 2026 and beyond. Yes, they already have Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater at offensive tackle, but if either one goes down again, Miller should be able to step in seamlessly and keep Justin Herbert upright. At the very least, the Chargers could kick him inside to guard and see an upgrade in their interior protection.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Max Iheanachor - Offensive Tackle, Arizona State

The Eagles are planners, and with six-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson likely to retire soon, I have the Eagles selecting his successor. Iheanachor could likely start as a rookie, but giving him a year to sit and learn from a future Hall of Famer could help him become a perennial Pro Bowler himself.

24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX): Denzel Boston - Receiver, Washington

After upgrading the offensive line to better protect... whoever plays quarterback for the Browns this year, I have them adding a solid weapon in the receiving game. Boston is a big presence at six-foot-four and 212 pounds, and his bread-and-butter comes in making contested catches, much like his fellow former Washington Husky, Rome Odunze.

25. Chicago Bears: Akheem Mesidor - Defensive End, Miami

I know I'm in the small minority on this one, but I'm not a fan of this pick for the Bears. I don't think defensive end is as big a need as defensive tackle, and I would like Ohio State's Kayden McDonald at this slot. But general manager Ryan Poles recently doubled down on his draft strategy of drafting the best player available regardless of positional need, and I think Mesidor will be higher on their board than anyone else at this point.

That said, Mesidor is likely to be an immediate impact player for the Bears. If he can stay healthy, he could give Chicago a strong duo of pass rushers alongside Montez Sweat.

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26. Buffalo Bills: Kayden McDonald - Defensive Tackle, Ohio State

The Bills got gashed in the run game last year, giving up 136.2 rushing yards per game. That can't happen again if they want to finally climb the mountaintop and give Josh Allen a shot at winning a Super Bowl. McDonald is by far the best run stuffer in this class and would be a seamless fit as the nose tackle in Jim Leonhard's 3-4 defense. Trading for Bears receiver DJ Moore last month gives them the flexibility to steal a draft gem at No. 26.

27. San Francisco 49ers: Kadyn Proctor - Offensive Tackle, Alabama

Like the Eagles, the 49ers need to prepare for their future Hall of Fame left tackle's impending retirement. Proctor is a bit of a polarizing prospect, but with the proper coaching and mentoring he'd receive in San Francisco, plus the added benefit of not being expected to start right away, I think he can develop into a reliable starter.

28. Houston Texans: Emmanuel Pregnon - Guard, Oregon

I see a lot of draft analysts mocking a defensive lineman to the Texans here, but I think it would border on malpractice not to select the best offensive lineman available with this pick. Quarterback C.J. Stroud has been under constant duress over the last two years, and the Texans must do everything they can to give him better protection. Halfway decent quarterbacking would have likely gotten them to the Super Bowl last year, but a porous offensive line made that impossible.

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29. Kansas City Chiefs (via LAR): T.J. Parker - Defensive End, Clemson

The 2026 NFL draft could very well drive the Chiefs haters up the wall. Nabbing two potential defensive stars on Day 1 could go a long way to accelerating Kansas City's retooling of its roster and get them back to the Super Bowl far sooner than anyone expected. Of course, this only works if Patrick Mahomes comes back 100% from his ACL injury.

30. Miami Dolphins (via DEN): Jermod McCoy - Cornerback, Tennessee

This could end up being a huge steal for the Dolphins, but only if McCoy's medicals check out. There's serious concern there, and NFL teams have already flagged his medicals, but the Dolphins are in a good position to take that risk, given that this is Year 1 of a full rebuild. If McCoy stays healthy, he'll be a franchise cornerback for years to come. If not, no jobs will be at risk because the Dolphins aren't expected to be good for at least a couple of years.

31. New England Patriots: Cashius Howell - Defensive End, Texas A&M

The Patriots are in a bit of a bind here. Their biggest needs are arguably the offensive line and wide receiver room, but I don't love the value of the prospects still available from those position groups. However, Howell is an intriguing defensive end prospect who could prove to be a menace if coached up properly. I expect the Patriots to bet on his upside and give head coach Mike Vrabel another weapon on defense.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Jadarian Price - Running Back, Notre Dame

I could see the Seahawks going with either a running back or a defensive back here, but I'm leaning towards running back. Price is a fantastic prospect and should be able to make a seamless transition, keeping Seattle's run game dangerous and giving them a good shot at defending their title.

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