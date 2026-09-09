Four Matchups That Will Make or Break the Bears in Week 1 vs Panthers

The Chicago Bears' highly anticipated 2026 season is nearly upon us, with their Week 1 matchup against the Carolina Panthers now just four days away. The Panthers may not be Super Bowl contenders in 2026, but it'd be a mistake for the Bears to look past them. After all, an epic collapse in their season opener last year ended with Bears fans booing the team off the field.

That said, the Bears should win this one, especially if certain key players consistently win their reps throughout the game. Here are four matchups for Bears fans to watch that should make or break the Bears in Week 1.

1. Luther Burden III vs Jaycee Horn

Chicago Bears WR Luther Burden III runs after the catch against the Detroit Lions. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rome Odunze's status for Week 1 remains uncertain as of Tuesday, so second-year receiver Luther Burden III will likely be Chicago's WR1 for this contest. Burden showed flashes of elite upside as a rookie, and if he continues to develop on schedule, 2026 could be a breakout season for him, as long as he can handle the increased workload.

But Panthers cornerback and two-time Pro Bowler Jaycee Horn poses a formidable challenge. He pulled in a career-high five interceptions last year to go with eight pass breakups. If Burden can put the moves on Horn and consistently get open, this Bears offense should be able to run wild in Carolina.

2. Colston Loveland vs Devin Lloyd

Chicago Bears TE Colston Loveland runs after a catch at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a breakout 2025 season, linebacker Devin Lloyd signed with the Panthers in free agency, and his first game in Carolina will be a baptism by fire. He'll likely be the one tasked with covering Colston Loveland on passing downs, and Loveland is coming off an explosive end to his rookie season. In his final six games, including the playoffs, he racked up 409 yards on 29 receptions, which would put him on pace for nearly 1,200 yards and 82 receptions in a full season.

Now in his second season, Loveland is expected to hit the ground running and lead what should be a high-flying Chicago passing attack. Similar to the Burden vs Horn matchup, if Loveland proves too much for Lloyd to handle, this game will get out of hand fast.

3. Braxton Jones vs Jaelan Phillips

Chicago Bears OT Braxton Jones after a game against the Dallas Cowboys. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to the Bears' first unofficial depth chart of the regular season, Braxton Jones will be the starting left tackle for Week 1 while Ozzy Trapilo continues his improbable return from injury. While Jones expects to be much better than he showed last year, now that he's fully recovered from his December 2024 injury, he won't get an easy assignment to start the season.

Aside from Lloyd, the Panthers made another big splash in free agency by signing Jaelan Phillips to a $120 million contract. He's expected to lift the Panthers' moribund pass rush right from the jump, and Chicago's uncertainty at left tackle gives him the opportunity to tee off on Caleb Williams early and often.

Jones needs to be ready for a motivated, hungry new Panther. If he can't keep Williams' blindside clean, it doesn't matter how well the rest of the offensive line does. One weak link will be all it takes to throw the offense's rhythm off, and that could jeopardize the Bears' chances of winning.

4. Jaylon Johnson vs Tetairoa McMillan

Chicago Bears CB Jaylon Johnson runs onto the field during player introductions. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tetairoa McMillan, the 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year, is back for Year 2 in Carolina, but his first matchup of the season will be one of the toughest tests he'll face all season. Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson is now fully healthy after a groin injury limited him to seven games in 2025, and he's taken his leadership to the next level.

Aside from McMillan, the Panthers really don't have any great options for quarterback Bryce Young to target. If Johnson can shut him down for the majority of the game, Carolina will struggle to move the ball at all, even against an iffy defensive line. Coverage sacks count just the same as any other sack, after all.