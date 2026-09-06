Predicting Superlatives For Chicago Bears 2026 NFL Season

The 2026 NFL season is right around the corner. The Chicago Bears will be eager to show that last year's breakthrough (and highly improbable) 11-6 performance was no fluke.

They'll be counting on a few players to make that happen. Unfortunately, a few wrenches are bound to be thrown into the equation along the way, though.

Virtually nobody expected Kyler Gordon to be the biggest disappointment for the Bears in their end-of-the-year superlatives last season. However, that was an honor that he earned. He's once again factoring into our superlatives predictions as we look ahead to the 2026 NFL campaign.

Who else could be hoisting imaginative trophies at the end of the season?

MVP: Caleb Williams

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Was there ever any doubt? Quarterback Caleb Williams is on the cusp of a MASSIVE breakout season. He should be much more comfortable entering year two of Ben Johnson's offense, and that will translate via his play on the field.

In our bold predictions piece for the 2026 NFL season, we said that Williams would throw for 4,500 yards and 35 touchdowns. That would not only secure his place as the Chicago Bears MVP, but it'd also make him a strong candidate for NFL MVP at the NFL Honors show at the end of the season.

Biggest Disappointment: Tyrique Stevenson

Nov 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Elijah Moore (18) makes a catch against Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We're going to go out on a limb here and say that Tyrique Stevenson will be the same Tyrique Stevenson that has frustrated fans since his career began (or, more specifically, since his sophomore campaign in 2024). He'll show flashes. He always does. However, they'll come via waves of inconsistency and poor play. Because they always do...

The 26-year-old will be looking for a new contract next offseason, and that might be enough motivation to lock in. I don't think his leash will be long enough to allow him to keep his job through the struggles.

Malik Muhammad II will show promise at nickelback before eventually relinquishing the starting job to Kyler Gordon once healthy (hopefully in Week 5). He'll then move over to his more natural position on the perimeter, pushing Stevenson to the bench in the process.

Breakout Star: Colston Loveland

Jan 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) runs with the ball against Detroit Lions safety Jalen Mills (13) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colston Loveland is on the cusp of establishing himself as one of the league's premier weapons at tight end. We firmly believe he'll take the mantle from George Kittle in San Francisco and accomplish that goal (alongside the Raiders' Brock Bowers and the Cardinals' Trey McBride).

He developed into Caleb Williams' favorite target down the stretch, and he should carry that momentum into this season. A 1,200-yard season is far from out of the question for Loveland, as he'll be the one they'll depend on to keep drives going early and often.

Loveland is easily one of the team's most likely All-Pro candidates entering the 2026 NFL season.

Rookie of the Year: Dillon Thieneman

Aug 29, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman (31) breaks up pass thrown to Tennessee Titans wider receiver Carnell Tate (14) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fact that a few players are deserving of worthy consideration for this one is a great sign for the Bears. Well, either that or it's a sign that they'll endure significant growing pains (specifically on defense) this season. As an eternal optimist, I choose to believe the former.

I already said that I expect Muhammad to play a key role on defense. Zavion Thomas' speed will also provide a jolt to the Bears' offense, and Jordan van den Berg will do the same for their defensive line. However, in the end, Dillon Thieneman was selected with the 25th overall pick to be their best-performing rookie this season, and that's a recognition he should live up to by the time the season is in the books.

Thieneman isn't going to be an All-Pro right out of the gate. He's going to experience his fair share of growing pains. However, he possesses rare speed for the safety position and has the instincts to match. He will be an important chess piece for Dennis Allen's secondary.

Biggest surprise: Austin Booker

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; in Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker (94) pressures Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) during an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive end Austin Booker has a lot of fans entering the 2026 NFL season. However, when you zoom out and look at the greater NFL landscape, those fans are largely considered underground stans. They're on the same tier as those who discovered Blink-182 in 1997 (they hit the mainstream in 1999) and wouldn't shut up about them.

If all goes as planned, Booker will introduce himself to the rest of the NFL in a major way this season. He probably would've done so last season, when he finished with 4.5 sacks over the final 10 games, had he not landed on Injured Reserve to start the season.

Booker enjoyed a mini-breakout late last season (nabbing 3.5 sacks over the final four regular-season matchups). He'll carry that momentum into 2026. A 10- to 12-sack campaign isn't out of the question.

Top concern heading into 2027: What will the CB position look like?

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) celebrates with a teammate following the game against the Green Bay Packers in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While concerns over the Bears' defensive line could prove to be overblown, there might not be enough fear about the future of their cornerback room. Stevenson is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He's as good as gone next offseason.

Kyler Gordon's contract is locked in through 2028, but his outlook is as clear as mud right now. Neither Ben Johnson nor Ryan Poles would even commit to him playing this season, and he will need to win back their trust to avoid getting axed next offseason.

Meanwhile, Jaylon Johnson will be entering the final year of his deal in 2027. He already hinted that he wanted to get back to the drawing board with his contract ahead of the 2025 campaign, and it's safe to assume he will want some assurance in that regard. Whether the Bears are on the same page on the matter (which will probably depend on how well he plays this season) will decide whether he plans to hold out for a new deal.

The Chicago Bears cornerback room will look much different at this time next season, and I'm not confident it'll look better than it does with a fully healthy lineup (huge caveat there).