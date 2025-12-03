Future of key Bears position could be decided in the next few games

Ozzy Trapilo's two games as starting left tackle went about as well as anyone could expect considering the competition he faced.

Pro Football Focus has him listed with five pressures allowed but no sacks in those two games.

It's about to get a lot tougher even than the edge rushers the Bears' rookie faced in wins over the Eagles and Steelers, but if he gets through the next few tests it could go a long way toward establishing him as the left tackle of the future moving forward.

“We faced a number of good ones," Bears coach Ben Johnson said. "I think the last one that you really earmarked to a degree was Maxx Crosby, and he still was able to affect the game quite a bit there when we played Vegas early in the season. Hutch (Detroit's Aidan Hutchinson) was another one just like that up in Detroit."

The Hutchinson battle was so early no one remembers much about it and it was three starting left tackles ago. Facing Micah Parsons his week and then next week against the closest thing to Godzilla in the NFL, Myles Garrett, could say a lot about the future for the Bears at left tackle.

"And so, we faced a number of them," Johnson said. "We’ve got, obviously both Micah and Rashan Gary here this week. And, going forward, it seems like we're going to have somebody every week.

"So, I think our guys do have some confidence. I do think they're playing well upfront in both the run game and the pass game. I'm talking about our offensive line. They're doing a really nice job right now. But, each week's its own story and we have to go out there and create our own narrative here this week.”

The line is doing well protecting Williams, with only 19 sacks allowed one season after he took 68 sacks. However, left tackle is entirely a different matter. It's being out on an island, and not as much of a team battle.

The top NFL offensive tackles in Week 13, according to PFSN's Player OL Impact Metric ⤵



87.8 | Josh Conerly Jr., WAS

86.2 | Orlando Brown, CIN

86.0 | Andrew Thomas, NYG

85.8 | Darnell Wright, CHI

85.3 | Laremy Tunsil, WAS

83.2 | Abraham Lucas, SEA

83.2 | Ozzy Trapilo, CHI

83.1… pic.twitter.com/0aRDFEX1sO — PFSN (@PFSN365) December 3, 2025

Parsons has 12 1/2 sacks and can line up over Trapilo or flip and come on the other side. Considering Trapilo's inexperience, it's easy to predict where he'll get most of his plays.

The dilemma facing the Bears in deciding between Trapilo or Theo Benedet in a game this year is simple. It's whoever gets the blocking done better, player's draft status meaning nothing.

Ryan Poles was able to flip a 4th and a 6th round pick for these 2 monsters... He drafted Colston Loveland, Luther Burden, and Ozzy Trapilo in this year's draft. He signed Ben Johnson. He pulled off of the most lopsided trades in NFL history. He is the GM of the Year. #DaBears 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/GfbnHDN32M — Da Bear In Vegas🐻⬇️ 🏜 (@BearinVegas) December 3, 2025

“The draft status is out of the window once they enter the building, so that doesn't play a factor whatsoever," Johnson said. "We're always going to play the guy that gives us the best chance to win the ballgame. And so, that's where it starts.

"I think he's (Trapilo) an ascending player, just like you alluded to. He's still developing and he's going to continue to get better the more reps he has. I feel the same way about Theo, too. He's a young player that the more time on task he gets, the better he's going to get as well. So, I think that's a good problem to have is to have a number of young options at tackle that are only going to continue to get better."

It helps having a quarterback who can get them out of sacks, as Trapilo found out when Caleb Williams escaped a sack from Nolan Smith like he had eyes in the back of his head.

Either one would find this week's assignment difficult.

This is the worst play you can find in 8 quarters of football but okay — Joey Sangwich (@JoeySangwich_) November 29, 2025

One way they can make it easier for Trapilo is to do what they did each of the last two weeks, and that's run the football. A team that can run the ball on the road can go play-action and freeze pass rushers. The Bears have come a long way with that as they finished last in the NFL at it last year.

Doing it might be tricky, particularly in a noisy road stadium like Lambeau Field. However, the Bears lead the NFL in road rushing by 66 yards over second-place Buffalo with 1,148 yards.

After watching every snap of Ozzy Trapilo I was really impressed by the rookie tbh.



One thing I will say, if he gets a little more violent in his run block game he could be a real menace for sure.



But overall he looks to be developing nicely more so in pass pro. But very… pic.twitter.com/Oqg88Tw95g — 🅂🄼🄾🄺🄴’🄽_🄹🄾🄴 (@HalasHooligan) December 2, 2025

“I guess that's not even something I thought about, just being on the road versus at home with that," Johnson said. "I think that it's been a good thing because when you're on the road, certainly the crowd can be a factor and so you need to be a little bit more under center potentially, just so you can get off the rock all at the same time.

"Or, if you're in the gun, you're on the silent cadence. And so, maybe that plays a factor into it, but I think each and every week we try to look to develop a run game and if it's there, I'll lean into it a little bit more early on in the game and go from there. But, we have to earn it each and every week.”

Ozzy Trapilo is a massive human being pic.twitter.com/5aGDw236Un — ImBearingDown (@ImBearingDown) November 30, 2025

Anything they can do to help the next three games it would be warranted as the Packers rematch is the third game in the stretch.

If they get through this stretch and Trapilo is still holding his own against the best pass rushers, it could very well be they may decide they don't need to look at the left tackle position for the draft or free agency.

Watched the Ozzy Trapilo all snaps from week 13. Here’s my notes:



1) Wow, he’s improved a lot, but there’s still much room for growth.

2) Base is too narrow. Nearly all of his struggles would be improved by simply widening his base. It starts with the stance.

3) Struggles in… — ☠️ RD Greenfield ☠️ (@RDGreenfield1) December 3, 2025

2025 Sacks vs. Bears

Top Edge players

Jonathan Greenard, Vikings 0

Aidan Hutchinson, Lions 1

Max Crosby, Raiders 0

Dorance Armstrong, Commanders 1/2

Jaelan Phillips, Eagles 0

Chase Young, Saints 1/2

Cameron Jordan, Saints 0

Brian Burns, Giants 0

T.J. Watt, Steelers 1

Nick Herbig, Steelers 0

Jaelan Phillips, Eagles 0

.@PatrickMannelly shares his assessment of Bears rookie offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo's development. pic.twitter.com/5w1KRVC66k — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) December 2, 2025

