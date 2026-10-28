Bears Can Pick Bones of the Eagles, Colts Before the NFL Trade Deadline

The Chicago Bears must be a buyer by the time the November 10 NFL trade deadline comes and goes.

The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers forced Ryan Poles and the Bears front office's hands with the Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner trades, respectively.

Chicago's front office must respond with force. Two franchises are ripe to have their bones picked as their sell-offs continue on.

Colts Still Able to Sell, Bears Must Be Willing to Buy

Indianapolis Colts co-owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon stands not the field Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, during practice at Colts Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Indianapolis Colts could still offer tradable pieces after the Nelson and Buckner deals, including cornerback Charvarius Ward and interior defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore.

Ward would fill a need out wide with Malik Muhammad nursing a toe injury, Tyrique Stevenson nursing several ailments, and Jaylon Johnson struggling mightily this season.

Adebawore would be a useful body in the middle to help with the pass rush alongside Grady Jarrett. During his time at Northwestern, Adebawore split snaps on the edge. He'd be a versatile chess piece that Dennis Allen can move around to cover for any lingering Dayo Odeyingbo issues, if he still has them, upon returning from the IR.

Indianapolis is going nowhere fast this season. Acquiring a first-round pick is the front office's main goal. Only trading running back Jonathan Taylor could accomplish that, but good value could be had from a Bears team that has every reason to make sure depth isn't an issue, given their luck this season on the injury front.

Eagles Are Probably Not Done Tearing it Down

Perhaps Chicago has no reason to complain about injuries when the Philadelphia Eagles are sellers because of how banged up the Birds' roster is.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, unlike Caleb Williams, won't be making it back this year. Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith are both on the mend as well. Nearly the entire running back room behind Barkley is on the IR.

Philadelphia is another trading partner that Poles and Co. need to be on the phone with.

If the Bears want to make an aggressive offer for cornerback Riq Woolen, they could probably win that sweepstakes.

Dallas Goedert is an intriguing band-aid after the season-ending Cole Kmet injury during Chicago's recent win over the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football. That is, if the team doesn't want to rush Sam Roush into a big role. Roush could still use more developmental reps. Another target in the passing game on the edge to complement Colston Loveland would only strengthen Williams' arsenal. That's the side of the ball that'd win games this January and February.

Poles has no excuses not to get into the trade action after several contenders moved their chips into the middle of the table on Tuesday.

These two sellers are worth getting to work on the phone lines with ASAP, while the getting is good.