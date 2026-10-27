Alontae Taylor is the Answer the Bears Are Searching For at CB

Cornerback Alontae Taylor has fallen out of favor with the Titans. He was a healthy scratch for the team's Week 6 matchup with the Colts and didn't see any playing time against Cleveland on Sunday.

Many have speculated whether Taylor, who signed a three-year, $60 million deal with Tennessee this offseason, could be dealt ahead of the November 10 trade deadline. He clearly isn't a great fit for Robert Saleh's defense and is already being phased out.

Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen knows Taylor well from his days in New Orleans. They drafted him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Allen's first as Saints' head coach.

With the Bears' secondary struggling to hold up in coverage, some believe his familiarity with Allen's scheme could make Chicago a likely destination for Taylor. After all, they almost pulled the trigger on a move that would've brought him to the Windy City last year

The Bears would make a lot of sense for Alontae Taylor

Jun 13, 2023; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen gives instructions to cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) during minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Bears' secondary would probably be their biggest potential Achilles heel. Coby Bryant will be back in December to hopefully provide a similar boost to the safety room that Kyler Gordon has provided at nickelback, but Tyrique Stevenson and Jaylon Johnson have been terrible this season.

They don't have a contingency plan there. Clark Phillips III and Nick McCloud are no saviors. Taylor was expected to be that for the Titans, but he's unfortunately fallen well short of those expectations through the first half of the season.

He is, however, one of the most promising reclamation projects among all cornerbacks that might be available ahead of the deadline. He looked like a rising star for the Saints over the last four seasons prior to the 2026 campaign.

Considering his familiarity with Allen's scheme and the low cost to acquire him, he would be a worthwhile dart throw for Chicago. There's really only one caveat to the deal...

Taylor's contract might be the holdup to a potential deal

Sep 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) runs with the ball against Tennessee Titans cornerback Alontae Taylor (24) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alontae Taylor's contract might be a poison pill that prevents another team from making a move (or the Titans from pulling a trigger). With him guaranteed $20.5 million next season, it might be difficult for them to find a taker.

However, if both teams can find common ground in the draft capital department, then a trade could make sense for both parties. Another team would probably have to give up a higher-round pick (probably a third-round selection) if they wanted Tennessee to take on his guaranteed money. Alternatively, if another squad would take on the brunt of his salary next season, he could probably be had for a late-round selection. They'd be doing the Titans a favor.

Another potential holdup for Chicago is whether Allen would view Taylor as an outside cornerback, as he played both in the slot and perimeter during their time together in New Orleans. If they do, then a move might make sense, as that's where their most glaring issues have been. Kyler Gordon has fortified the slot since returning from Injured Reserve, and they probably aren't interested in taking him off the field for Taylor on the inside.

Oct 18, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears defensive back Kyler Gordon (6) strips the ball from Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) during the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, Johnson and Stevenson have both played replacement-level football this season. The latter is slated to hit free agency this offseason, and cutting ties with Johnson would save $16 million.

If Allen believes Taylor can fill the void on the outside, they might be willing to take on his contract (and get him for dirt cheap) for a boost over the stretch run. That would also make it easier to move on from Johnson's contract next offseason.