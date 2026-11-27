Health is fast becoming a big problem for the Chicago Bears, a problem that could derail their Super Bowl aspirations. Nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon has missed the last two games after already missing the first five games of the season, and Colston Loveland's injury in yesterday's game looked serious. Now, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune is reporting that Dayo Odeyingbo has received surgery that will end his season.

Odeyingbo left the Bears' disastrous Week 5 loss to the Green Bay Packers with a quadriceps injury. At the time, the latest injury update for Odeyingbo was that he'd 'miss some time' but wouldn't go on injured reserve. In the end, he did in fact go on injured reserve and now his season is over.

While the Bears have thrived in his absence, this is still a big loss. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen was counting on getting Odeyingbo back at some point to reinforce his defensive line, which is now precariously thin in depth. Plus, Odeyingbo had been putting together quite a bounce-back season. Entering Week 5, he was second on the team in sacks and pressures.

Dayo Odeyingbo's stint with the Bears is likely over

Chicago Bears DE Dayo Odeyingbo runs during a game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adding insult to injury, this latest update is almost certainly going to get Odeyingbo released from the roster in the offseason. The cold, hard truth of the matter is that he hasn't come anywhere close to giving Chicago a return on its investment in him. Last year, Odeyingbo was a complete non-factor before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 9, and he needed a big season to convince the Bears to keep him around in 2027 and beyond.

He appeared to be on pace to do exactly that through the first month of 2026. He was living up to the 'Motivated Dayo' meme and helping the get out to a 3-1 start. Alas, another season-ending injury, combined with his albatross of a contract, makes his release all but assured.

Odeyingbo has just one year left on the three-year, $48 million contract he signed in March of 2025, and the Bears can free up $15 million worth of salary cap space in 2027 by cutting him, according to Over The Cap. The Bears are likely going to need every red cent of that money to keep the core of this roster together, especially after trading for superstar Jeffery Simmons.

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