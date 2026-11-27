There is no doubt things got testy between the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears during the Week 12 game, as many players got into dust-ups throughout the contest, although thankfully none of them escalated into anything major.

As you'd expect, fiery Bears defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons was involved in some of those dust-ups. In fact, he might have had the earliest one in a little grabbing match with Lions tackle Penei Sewell in the first quarter.

But it's safe to say he won the mental battle on Thursday, as Lions players were frustrated with him and accused Simmons of trying to emulate Detroit's snap count, which is against the rules.

One of those players was Lions guard Christian Mahogany, who taunted Simmons during the game, drawing a flag.

Simmons issues warning to Mahogany

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) walks off the bus for practice at FC Bayern Campus in Munich, Germany on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Simmons called Mahogany a frontrunner and issued a warning for the second game between the NFC North rivals in Week 17.

“That’s what you call a frontrunner. He’s a big frontrunner. Half the time, I wasn’t even on his side, and he was just talking," Simmons said.

“When we get the opportunity to attack him — we’ll see him again, I’ll tell you that. After the game, he went missing. There’s a lot of frontrunners. We’ll see him again," Simmons said, according to Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times.

I would venture to guess that Simmons' warning has to do with his plan to line up across from Mahogany more the next time these squads face off.

Simmons denies snap count controversy

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) reacts after a play against the New Orleans Saints during the second halfat Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the game, Mahogany accused Simmons of emulating the Lions' snap count, which is believed to have led to center Juice Scruggs committing a false start multiple times in a short span.

Simmons wasn't flagged for that, but CBS announcer J.J. Watt wondered if that's what Simmons was doing to get Scruggs to jump, and an official approached him during the game for a sideline chat, although we don't know what was said.

“No b******* and complaining. We had self-inflicted wounds,” said Mahogany, according to Brad Galli. “The league can investigate.”

Simmons shot back at Mahogany, though, saying he did not do what he's being accused of. And, he made his own accusation, jokingly saying the Lions were "crying."

"It's a lot of crying on that side of the ball when that happened," Simmons said, according to CHGO Bears.

"As a defensive lineman, if the quarterback checks, I'm allowed to say, 'He checked into a run.' ... I mean, it's not my fault that your center jumped. I think that's literally the only time that I said somethins," Simmons added.

Simmons has only been with the Bears for four games, but he has already done a great job getting involved in the heated rivalry between Detroit and Chicago.

Simmons had his quietest game as a Bear on Thursday with just three tackles, including one for loss, and he didn't notch a sack, something he did at least once in each of the last three games.

But he was clearly very loud in the heads of the Lions, both during and after the game.

— Sign up for the Bears OnSI newsletter for more free coverage from Chicago Bears on SI —