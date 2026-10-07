The Chicago Bears were back on the practice field on Wednesday for their first session ahead of the Week 5 game versus the Green Bay Packers.

Ahead of practice, head coach Ben Johnson provided an update on running back Kyle Monangai, who is dealing with a thumb injury he suffered in the Week 4 win over the New York Jets. Monangai is on the injury report, but he also has a toe issue on top of the thumb.

We already know the Week 5 status of quarterback Caleb Williams, but we were interested to see if he can get any semblance of practice participation in this week.

D'Andre Swift is also on the injury report once again this week, but with a new issue added to the knee injury he was listed with last week.

Here's what we found out about those three players and more from the Bears' Wednesday injury report.

Bears Wednesday injury report

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bears Wednesday injury report for Week 5. | ChicagoBears.com

Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney were on last week's injury report, but for personal and rest-related reasons, so these are new issues for both. Darnell Wright is also a new addition to the injury report, and the same can be said for rookie linebacker Keyshaun Elliott.

As for Cam Lewis, he's trending in the right direction to return from his hip injury with a full session. Lewis didn't get more than limited practice in last week.

The three PUP players, Kyler Gordon, Noah Sewell and Shemar Turner, are all eligible to return this week.

Gordon has now logged four full practices in a row since he was designated to return, and Turner and Sewell took a step back on Wednesday after turning in a full practice to close out last week.

It remains unceratin if any of the three will play, but it appears Gordon has the best chance to do so given his full sessions.

Caleb Williams injury update

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) hugs New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) after the game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams, who did not practice once again on Wednesday, has already been ruled out for Week 5 after Johnson announced Tyson Bagent would start against the Packers.

On Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport suggested that the Bears signal-caller might practice next week.

Rapoport added that it "seems like Caleb Williams is still a couple of week away," though, don't be surprised if he misses two more games.

"Seems like Caleb Williams still a couple weeks away, so not going to play this week," Rapoport said. "Perhaps able to practice next week."

If he can practice, that would open the door for Williams to return, although it wouldn't be surprising to see the Bears sit him again just to be safe, especially if they win again this week.

Kyle Monangai injury update

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) gets tripped up on a run against the New York Jets during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before practice, Johnson revealed that Monangai's thumb injury is "not an issue," but he is still feeling the wear and tear of his 30-carry performance on Sunday, as you'd expect.

What Johnson didn't tell us is that Monangai has a toe issue, also, so that's something extra to worry about and monitor.

As of right now, it doesn't look like there's any real concern for the Bears running back's Week 5 status despite his lack of practice participation, but we'll know more as the week progresses.

Monangai ran wild on the Jets last week, with the former seventh-round pick ripping off 146 yards and two scores. Monangai got extra run during the contest because D'Andre Swift got himself benched after a terrible fumble.

It doesn't seem like Swift's demotion is going to linger into next game, though, as Johnson said the veteran running back will be "just fine."

What might not be "just fine" is Swift's goal-line work after he was unable to break the plain on a goal-line stand in the first quarter. Monangai was later able to do what Swift couldn't, and he is the better goal-line back because of his powerful running style, so Chicago should utilize him there moving forward.

D'Andre Swift injury update

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) loses his footing against New York Jets cornerback Azareye'h Thomas (1) during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Swift was on last week's injury report, as we mentioned before, but in addition to the knee issue he was listed with last week, Swift now has a hip issue that kept him out of practice Wednesday.

So far, there has been nothing to suggest Swift is in any danger of not suiting up on Sunday, but his status will obviously be worth monitoring during the week.

If he does play, Swift will be looking to bounce back following last week's game, when he was benched for a bad fumble.