Kyler Gordon's Bears Return Set to Disrupt Malik Muhammad, Tyrique Stevenson

Whenever Kyler Gordon returns to the Chicago Bears, the rest of the secondary will have to acquiesce. The 26-year-old is within his practice window to return to the team after a stint on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Gordon's return could come this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, though Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons is more likely. As Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said this week, it all comes down to Gordon being sustainably healthy enough to suit up.

Gordon's return is coming at a good time. Chicago's offense has held up well without starting quarterback Caleb Williams, and the defense has relied on backs like Cam Lewis and rookie Malik Muhammad to handle the slot responsibilities.

That's put an undue burden on Tyrique Stevenson on the outside. Stevenson has allowed a 143.8 passer rating and PFF grades him as a 44.4 in coverage.

Gordon's eventual presence is going to shift those responsibilities.

What Kyler Gordon's Return Means For Malik Muhammad

Aug 29, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Malik Muhammad II (24) tackles Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Muhammad was an outside corner at the University of Texas. The former Longhorns allowed just two passes of over 30 yards during his time in Austin, with opposing quarterbacks owning a measly 60% completion rate during his senior season.

Muhammad belongs on the boundary. He was drafted to help a cornerback room that was seen as depleted because it lost Nahshon Wright in free agency. Muhammad is the gamble that either solves this problem with a fourth-round pick or highlights the need for more outside help by the trade deadline or next offseason. The early returns are positive, but there's still plenty of season left to find that out.

The position is only that dire because Stevenson has been a glaring issue in coverage. Ben Johnson has benched him temporarily, but he played against the New York Jets in a 23-12 win at Soldier Field because of the banged-up nature of the secondary.

Kyler Gordon's Return is the Beginning of the End for Tyrique Stevenson

Gordon's integration back into the lineup may be the beginning of the end of Stevenson's time on the Bears. Given that this is a contract year, the lack of faith in Stevenson, which has already been evident in a Week 3 benching, doesn't speak to this relationship extending beyond his rookie contract.

Stevenson came to Chicago with high hopes and delivered on them early, but his best days were under Eric Washington and Jon Hoke. Stevenson may not be a good fit for Allen's system, but he still has plenty of value in this league.

The sooner Gordon returns, the sooner the Bears and Stevenson can accept the reality that unless injuries necessitate a need and a transformation takes place, this partnership peaked years ago and isn't headed for a renewal.