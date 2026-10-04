Biggest Takeaways From Chicago Bears' Week 4 Win over New York Jets

The Chicago Bears are now 2-0 without Caleb Williams after they handled the New York Jets in all facets on Sunday en route to a 23-12 victory to improve to 3-1.

Tyson Bagent got the start, and while he certainly wasn't perfect, he was more than good enough, especially on a day in which the Bears' defense played at an elite level.

We'll talk about Bagent's performance, the showing from the defense and more as we take a look at the biggest takeaways following Chicago's third victory of the season.

Solid showing for Tyson Bagent

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) passes the ball against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are definitely things Bagent needs to do better moving forward, but the Bears' QB2 was good overall.

He completed 25-of-34 passes for 268 yards and one pick. The interception was the right read by Bagent, he just didn't make a good throw. Bagent nearly threw another pick but it was luckily negated by a penalty.

Other than those two passes, Bagent's accuracy was sharp for the most part and he will likely get better the more snaps he gets. Lest we forget, he hadn't started a game since 2023.

The inability to finish drives with touchdowns is a blemish, but that wasn't all his fault.

At the very least, Bagent played at a high enough level to not be in danger of losing the job next week, assuming Williams doesn't return.

Bounce-back game for Rome Odunze

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) makes a catch against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nobody needed a bounce-back performance more than Rome Odunze going into this game after his disappointing start to the season and that ugly drop last week.

Well, Odunze answered the bell, with the third-year wide receiver leading all Bears pass-catchers with 94 yards on six catches. He showed great hands on multiple catches, including on that saw him reel in a one-handed grab.

Hopefully this is the kind of performance Odunze needed to get his season on track.

Another great defensive performance

Chicago Bears defensive line Austin Booker (94) tackles New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the abomination that was the Bears defense's Week 1 showing, Dennis Allen's unit has now put together three good games in a row — and this one might have been its best.

The Jets couldn't get anything going, both on the ground and through the air, as the Bears' defense played fast and physical. Chicago's coverage was sharp and the front seven got good pressure and was stout against the run.

In all, the Jets gained just 157 yards of total offense and finished 0-for-7 on third downs and 0-for-2 in the red zone.

What's even more exciting is the Bears could get Kyler Gordon, Noah Sewell and Shemar Turner back next week.

Kyle Monangai saves the run game

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts after a play against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On a day where D'Andre Swift struggled and had a fumble that got him benched, Monangai saved the day with his best game of the 2026 season.

Monangai cooked the Jets' defense en route to 146 yards and two scores on 30 carries, and he solved the Bears' issues at the goal line after Swift failed to punch it in on multiple occasions in the first half.

Hopefully head coach Ben Johnson learned his lesson and will use Monangai at the goal line more often because he is clearly a much better back in that area than Swift because of his more powerful running style.

The showing from Monangai was badly needed, not just because it helped Bagent, but also because Chicago's rushing attack had struggled in each of the last two games.

Red zone struggles

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears' biggest issue in this game was finishing red-zone drives, as Chicago was a putrid 2-for-7 in that area. That is something the Bears can't afford with a backup quarterback playing.

This game wasn't particularly close, even with an 11-point difference, but it should have been a massive blowout.